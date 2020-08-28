Nottingham Forest ace edging closer towards City Ground exit

Negotiations between Tiago Silva and Olympiacos are at an “advanced” stage, with the Nottingham Forest midfielder seemingly edging closer towards a move to Greece.

Silva became Sabri Lamouchi’s first signing in charge of Forest, with the midfielder arriving on a two-year deal from Feirense last summer.

The 27-year-old quickly became a key player for Lamouchi, featuring 47 times across all competitions for Forest last term, and establishing himself as their first-choice attacking midfielder ahead of Joao Carvalho.

Silva scored four goals and produced four assists for the Reds last season, but Lamouchi now looks set to add another creative midfielder to his squad, in the form of Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman.

Freeman has reportedly undergone a medical at the City Ground ahead of a season-long loan move from Sheffield United, which could now pave the way for Silva’s departure.

According to Greek media outlet Gazzetta, negotiations are at an “advanced” stage, with Olympiacos hoping to tie up a deal for the midfielder.

Forest have already added real competition to their midfield ranks this summer, with Jack Colback and Fouad Bachirou joining the Reds.

The Verdict

This is a departure that isn’t too surprising given the impending arrival of Luke Freeman from Sheffield United.

Silva was undoubtedly a key player for Forest last season, and whilst he was a consistent performer, he never really set the world alight.

With Freeman set to arrive, you’d imagine that he will become Forest’s first-choice advanced midfielder, and a move to Olympiacos is a good one for Silva.