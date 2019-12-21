Nottingham Forest ace applauds club’s support against Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro has praised the club’s fans for their attendance at the John Smith’s stadium on Saturday as they faced Huddersfield.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest side have gone off the boil recently, having failed to win in their last four league games and dropping out of the play-off places.

Sitting eighth in the Championship table as they travelled to face Huddersfield, Forest knew that they needed a win to bounce back and renew their promotion hopes.

Ribeiro, who joined the club in the summer from Portuguese club Rio Ave, has played just seven league games this term and he is said to be closing in on full fitness after a recent injury.

Saturday’s game against Huddersfield saw Forest struggle again, losing 2-1 after Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie goals gave the home side all three points.

Joe Worrall scored for the visitors, but his goal was not enough to save the Reds from going five games without a win in the league.

The defeat for Forest means they drop to ninth in the Championship table.

The Verdict

Having Ribeiro back would be a superb addition for Cocu as the Dutchman continues to struggle. The support Forest are gaining this season is remarkable and it comes down to the first team playing good football in the early goings of the season which has helped that support grow.

One thing Forest must ensure is that they continue to lure fans to both home and away games, and the only way to do that is get back to winning ways.