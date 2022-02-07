Nottingham Forest 4-1 Leicester: What happened? Who stood out? What are the fans saying?

Nottingham Forest ran riot in the fourth round of the FA Cup to earn a 4-1 victory over Leicester City.

The Reds raced into a three goal lead just after the half hour mark with Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall finding the net.

Forest will meet Huddersfield Town in the last 16 with a trip to Wembley Stadium now just two victories away.

The Foxes have not been the force that they were in 2019/20 and 2020/21 this time around, but as FA Cup holders and traditionally a dangerous side in the cup competitions it was a shock for the neutral.

Forest have shown in patches this season that they have a very high ceiling and that materialised at the worst possible time for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

What happened?

The second half was a lot more even as Forest maintained the platform that they gave themselves in the first half.

Kelechi Iheanacho gave the Foxes some momentum going into half time by making it 3-1 but Djed Spence’s electric finish in the 61st minute put any hopes of a comeback to bed.

There may have been some reservations about how effective Forest would be in the final third after Lewis Grabban picked up an injury last week, but that question was answered unequivocally to demonstrate just how dangerous the Reds will be if they are able to bulldoze their way into the play-off picture.

Who stood out?

Keinan Davis set the tone and continued the brilliant impact he has had since joining on loan from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old rose highest to win a knockdown in the area that put it on a plate for Zinckernagel to get the ball rolling on 23 minutes, with the Foxes’ backline clearly unsettled for Brennan Johnson to pounce just a minute later.

Joe Worrall made a very assured return from injury and arrowed a precise header in to build an unassailable first half lead.

James Garner was instrumental from central areas and capped a memorable display against Premier League opposition, possibly even one that will have turned heads at his parent club.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth (H) Won Lost Drew

What are the fans saying?

This resurgence under Steve Cooper, given their atrocious start to the season, feels like a stronger wave of optimism and positive attitude around the City Ground than when Sabri Lamouchi almost took the club to a play-off finish in 2019/20.

Imaginably so, the supporters were ecstatic following the result that has many dreaming of a trip to Wembley but also fuels belief that they can finally end their 23 year absence from top-flight football.

Brilliant watch on the bus on the way home! Something special happening at the club right now. Great performance from the lads! #NFFC https://t.co/wsdX4LJv1K — Andy Cook (@AndyCook87) February 6, 2022

I LOVE this club and I LOVE Steve Cooper – he has been the best thing to happen to our club for many many years. Great to see the club finally getting things right on and off the field. What an afternoon!! Come on you Reds!! #NFFC https://t.co/nrA3Ae8Y6w — mwrgeography (@mwrgeography) February 6, 2022

Absolutely outstanding, from start to finish. Pride of the East Midlands, we know what we are. ❤️ #NFFC https://t.co/UXlDU2k9qi — Harry Webster (@Harry_Webster1) February 6, 2022