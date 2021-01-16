Nottingham Forest 3-1 Millwall: FLW reports as Ameobi produces magic in home win

Nottingham Forest picked up their third successive win in all competitions on Saturday afternoon, defeating Millwall 3-1 at the City Ground.

Goals from Sammy Ameobi and Ryan Yates secured another positive result for the Reds, with Millwall failing to arrest a run of just one win from their last 15 league games.

Saturday afternoon marked Lewis Grabban’s 100th appearance in a Garibaldi shirt, and Forest’s number seven had a great chance to open the scoring on seven minutes.

Cafu fizzed the ball into his feet, before the striker hesitated with options in the box. Instead, his low, curling effort was saved well by Bart Bialkowski from 12 yards.

A positive first-half display followed for the Reds. On 22 minutes, Cafu’s low, driven corner caused chaos in the area, but Joe Worrall could only scoop the ball over the crossbar from close-range.

Nevertheless, Forest were asserting their dominance on the game as Millwall struggled to get out of their shell. Their first sign of goal came on the half-hour mark, where a hopeful long punt forward by Shaun Hutchinson was latched onto by Troy Parrott. His shot on the angle blocked well by Joe Worrall.

Moments later, Forest made their dominance count courtesy of Sammy Ameobi. The winger – playing on the opposite flank – cut inside onto his left-foot, before firing a driven effort beyond Bialkowski and into the bottom-right corner. A thunderous strike helped along by a slight deflection – 1-0 to the Reds.

Ameobi’s strike to give Forest a deserved lead seemed to spark Gary Rowett’s men into life. Straight from the whistle, they broke forward and gave Brice Samba all sorts of problems with crosses from either side.

Jed Wallace’s cross was tipped away by the Congolese shot-stopper, but not convincingly, as Scott Malone’s shot was blocked on the angle.

Grabban is used to scoring goals in a Forest shirt, not preventing them, and a minute later, he was in the right place at the right time to deny Shaun Hutchinson’s goalbound header on the line.

Millwall were proving to be dangerous from set-pieces, as they so often are, but their response came too late in the half, and the opening 45 minutes were soon brought to a close by Keith Stroud.

Forest were to reassert their dominance in the early stages of the second half. A dangerous free-kick by Cafu was well hit, but well saved by Bialkowski as he dived away to his left. Soon after, Ryan Yates went about replicating Ameobi’s earlier strike, but fired a shot just wide.

Grabban also threatened to find the net 10 minutes later, turning well away from his marker before firing into the side-netting.

Rowett had seen enough, making his first changes of the game. Mason Bennett and Matt Smith replacing Kenneth Zohore and Alex Pearce, in an attempt to add more impetus in the final third.

But on 70 minutes, Ameobi doubled his and Forest’s tally for the afternoon.

Cutting in from the right once again, the winger played a quick one-two with Alex Mighten, before bending a glorious effort into the top corner with his dangerous left foot. Two for Forest, two for Ameobi.

Chris Hughton clearly didn’t want his side to take their foot off the gas there, though, making his first change straight afterwards with Lyle Taylor replacing Samba Sow, adding more firepower to his attacking armory. Gaetan Bong replacing Mighten soon after.

Rowett would have been desperate to see even a glimpse of inspiration from his side in the final third. Desperate to find this, he made even more attacking changes, with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Ben Thompson and Tom Bradshaw all taking to the pitch.

But Rowett was unable to see that reaction from his side. Instead, Forest made it three.

Cafu produced another low, driven cross from a corner, and there was Ryan Yates to slam home from close-range beyond Bialkowski.

Forest continued to push forward and show no mercy. Yuri Ribeiro was the next to threaten, shading the far post with a thunderous, low effort.

Millwall were to find the net on 88 minutes, though. Brice Samba punched the ball away a corner, but was seemingly impeded. Stroud waved away those claims, after Ben Thompson slammed home from the edge of the area, leaving Forest players and coaching staff incensed.

Tempers were to flare late on as Brice Samba was on the receiving end of a late boot by a Millwall man. He was to be shown a yellow card for dissent soon after.

But there were to be no more frustrations for Forest, as they held onto the 3-1 win.

It’s now seven unbeaten in all competitions for Forest, who are really starting to turn a corner under the watchful eye of Hughton. One win in their last 15 league games for Millwall, with the pressure piling on Rowett.