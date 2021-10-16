Nottingham Forest 2-1 Blackpool: FLW reports as Cooper’s Reds make it three wins on the bounce

Nottingham Forest’s impressive start to life under Steve Cooper continued at the weekend, with the Reds beating Blackpool 2-1 at the City Ground.

The Reds have now recorded three wins on the spin under Cooper, with goals from Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban securing another three points.

Forest signed off before the international break with emphatic away wins over Barnsley and Birmingham, scoring three goals in either game after producing two electric attacking performances on the road.

The onus was on Cooper’s men to take the game to their visitors this time around, with Blackpool sitting deep and limiting the Reds to very few chances inside the opening 20 minutes.

Forest, though, made their pressure count on 21 minutes.

Joe Worrall picked out Max Lowe with an excellent long ball, finding the wing-back in acres of space on the left-hand side.

Lowe controlled before squaring the ball to the far post, where Brennan Johnson tapped home with ease. 1-0 to Forest, and a third goal of the campaign for September’s EFL Young Player of the Month.

Lowe threatened to find the net himself shortly after. Lewis Grabban picked him out in space once again, before he cut inside onto his right foot and fired just over the crossbar.

Cooper insisted that defending set-pieces would be an area of improvement to work on during the international break, and on the stroke of half-time, Blackpool nearly gave a reminder why.

A dangerous corner was headed back across goal, and Jerry Yates somehow saw his effort cleared off the line amid a goalmouth scramble. Forest surviving, and heading into the break still a goal to the good.

The visitors started the second half brightly, with Kevin Stewart rifling an effort just past the post and off target.

But Forest wasted a glorious opportunity to double their lead soon after – Johnson was sent bearing down on goal, but his pass across goal to Grabban lacked enough power, with Jordan Gabriel dispossessing him at the death.

Johnson had chance to make amends moments later, with Scott McKenna surging forward and finding Lowe on the overlap. His low cross was dangerous, but Johnson could only side foot over the bar.

And after wasting two good chances, Blackpool made their opponents pay.

A mix-up between Brice Samba and Djed Spence, who both looked to claim the same cross, saw a loose ball fall for Jerry Yates who emphatically fired in from close-range. An equaliser for the Tangerines on 53 minutes.

Forest looked to respond immediately, though, and after Ryan Yates fired harmlessly wide from distance, they regained their lead.

Patient build-up play resulted in Philip Zinckernagel finding Lowe in space on the left – his low cross ricocheted into the path of Worrall, who saw an effort kept out at point-blank range.

Grabban, though, was on hand to bundle home the rebound from all of a yard, scoring his fifth goal in seven games and putting the Reds back in control on the hour mark.

This made for an entertaining final half hour, with Zinckernagel showing determination to nick the ball off Gabriel and deliver a cross inside the area, which deflected just wide for a corner. Spence curled an effort wide from the resulting set-piece.

Changes were introduced by both sides, with James Garner and Alex Mighten replacing Jack Colback and Zinckernagel respectively, and Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey coming on for Critchley’s side.

Forest looked to bed the game to bed, with a quick exchange between Grabban and Mighten seeing Lowe advance into the area before stinging the palms of Daniel Grimshaw.

Joe Lolley – introduced for Johnson with minutes remaining – showed tricky footwork to dance his way into the area, but his pull-back was scuffed by Grabban as the Reds looked for a third goal.

They were presented with another golden chance as four minutes were added on, with a high press resulting in Yates nicking possession and playing Lowe through on goal.

The full-back could only curl his effort wide of the far post, as the Reds looked to hold onto all three points.

But despite a nervy end to the contest, they did just that. Three wins on the bounce, and another positive result under their popular head coach.