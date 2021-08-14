Nottingham Forest 1-2 AFC Bournemouth: FLW reports as 10-man Cherries hold onto first league win

AFC Bournemouth recorded their first league win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Goals either side of half-time from David Brooks and Dominic Solanke secured a big away win for Scott Parker’s side, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Brooks was dismissed.

It was Forest who started the better out of the two sides, though. The Reds enjoyed plenty of possession in the final third, and winning a number of set-pieces in dangerous areas.

Chris Mepham was shown an early yellow card for a foul on Joe Lolley as Forest continued to torment their opposition with their speed on the flanks.

But the Cherries weren’t to be on the back foot for too much longer. Philip Billing had an effort diverted over the bar from six yards, before receiving the ball from David Brooks, turning, and having a shot put behind for a corner.

On 28 minutes, the pair combined to put Bournemouth into the lead. Brooks found Solanke on the edge of the area, playing a quick exchange with the striker and running onto his pass inside the area.

The winger took one touch before arrowing an effort into the top corner, leaving Brice Samba with no chance of keeping out. 1-0 to the visitors, and Forest punished for simple ball watching.

Forest did look to ignite a response before the interval, with Lyle Taylor having a shot well saved o the angle. Mark Travels parried his effort straight at Brennan Johnson, who fired high and wide on the rebound.

The Reds were to come even closer to finding an equaliser right before the interval, though. Breaking forward from midfield, space opened up for Ryan Yates 25 yards from the goal, with the midfielder ratting the post and out for a goal-kick.

A promising end to the half for Hughton’s men, then, and they were to make a perfect start to the second half as well.

After Johnson was brought down by Brooks, Zinckernagel delivered an excellent cross into the area from the free-kick, and Scott McKenna rose highest to head past Travers. 1-1, and a perfect start to the second 45 minutes for the hosts.

Forest looked to capitalise on a vocerifious City Ground crowd after finding that leveller, but they were pegged back again 10 minutes later.

A smart, swift passing move resulted in Philip Billing breaking inside the area, before emphatically finishing low and beyond Samba on 58 minutes.

What looked to be an uphill battle for the Reds turned into being a glimmer of hope. Moments after Scott Parker’s side restored the lead, Brooks, who had been booked in the first half, was shown a second yellow card for pulling Jordi Osei-Tutu’s shirt as the speedy full-back looked to break.

This gave Forest half-an-hour to make their extra-man advantage count. Hughton immediately went about ringing the changes, introducing more pace with Alex Mighten replacing Lolley on 68 minutes. Taylor was replaced by Lewis Grabban shortly after in a like-for-like change.

The pair were to combine in the 78th minute, with Grabban’s pass finding Mighten on the left, before the winger cut inside and fired narrowly over the bar.

Hughton made one final throw of the dice when Joao Carvalho replaced Jack Colback on 83 minutes, but they were unable to lay a glove on their opposition despite having plenty of the ball.

Zinckernagel forced Travers into action in the dying embers with a long-range effort, with the shot-stopper getting down low to his left to keep the Dane out.

Carvalho then played the ball through for Johnson out wide, with his low cross being flicked away and out for a corner with Grabban lurking at the far post.

But despite their late spell of pressure, it was to finish 2-1 to the 10-man Cherries, with Parker’s men holding onto their first victory of the league campaign.