Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: What happened? Who stood out? Who disappointed? What is the mood?

Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup run was ended by Liverpool at The City Ground on Sunday evening as Diogo Jota’s goal helped the Premier League side book their place in the semi-finals at Wembley.

Forest had already claimed two Premier League scalps on their way to the quarter-final, beating Arsenal and Leicester City, but despite a hard-fought performance were unable to add Jurgen Klopp’s side to that list.

What happened?

Liverpool started the stronger of the two sides and were it not for a phenomenal challenge from Joe Worrall, Jota may have put them ahead early on.

Next, Kostas Tsimikas hammered an effort just over the bar and then Ethan Horvath rushed out to deny Roberto Firmino after the visitors broke dangerously.

The Forest keeper made another good save to deny Jota early in the second half before the home side began to pile on some pressure.

First, Virgil van Dijk blocked Cafu’s strike and then Phillip Zinckernagel squandered a fantastic chance to put his side ahead, directing Brennan Johnson’s low cross wide of the target.

Just two minutes later, Liverpool scored the game’s decisive goal as Jota was picked out by Tsimikas at the back post.

A VAR check ruled the Portuguese forward was onside but it looked very tight and there was more controversy to follow as Ryan Yates appeared to be tripped by Alisson but no penalty was given.

Forest threw players forward as time ran out but were unable to find an equaliser meaning their FA Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage.

Who stood out?

There were plenty of impressive performances from a Forest perspective but centre-back and captain Joe Worrall was the best of the lot.

He was supreme at the back for the hosts, so often getting his side out of trouble, and looks a player ready for the Premier League – whether that’s with Forest or not.

Ryan Yates continued his fantastic form under Cooper in the middle of the park – breaking up opposition play well and launching a number of dangerous attacks.

When opportunities came for Forest, it was so often through Brennan Johnson and the Liverpool defenders will have been happy to see the back of him.

For Liverpool, Diogo Jota was the matchwinner and provided the moment of quality necessary to book their place in the semi-finals.

Their defence was impressive throughout but Kostas Tsimikas was particularly good in the absence of Andy Robertson.

Who disappointed?

Phillip Zinckernagel will likely be playing his miss over and over again in his head because it really felt like a decisive moment.

The Watford loanee has so often been the player capable of producing real quality this season but was unable to do so yesterday.

Harvey Elliott should’ve looked as his match-up against makeshift left-back Jack Colback as an opportunity but failed to make the most of it.

What is the mood?

There seems to be an interesting duality from a Forest perspective with both the manager and the fans proud of the players but left wondering what might’ve been.

Cooper has suggested the two-minute spell that included Zinckernagel’s miss and Jota’s goal “cost us the game” but was impressed by his side’s performance.

Those sentiments appear to be echoed by the supporters…

A performance to be proud of. Players absolutely gave their all against a top side and made a great cup tie. Fantastic atmosphere yet again 👏 A special @EmiratesFACup journey sadly comes to an end, but it has left us believing in this team more so than ever before 🔴⚪🌳#NFFC https://t.co/CxQjFM2ZNg pic.twitter.com/ZxbrPxDLZa — Jamie Griffiths (@Jamiegriffo8) March 20, 2022

Clearly offside. Zink should have put that away. Proud despite the result ❤️ #NFFC — Davina (@davinabhakta) March 20, 2022

Klopp has been very complimentary about Forest but was content with the way his team got the job done.

The overriding feeling among Liverpool fans is joy that the quadruple is still on…

Not a great match, but the quadrupole is still alive 🤫 — gian (@lukelfc88) March 20, 2022

Quadruple is still on Get in Lads proper hard fought Win ❤ — Ben Marshall (@xBennnM) March 20, 2022