Gareth Ainsworth's departure as Queens Park Rangers head coach this past weekend may not have been a surprise, but the exit of chairman Amit Bhatia has come out of nowhere.

The West London club announced on Wednesday that Bhatia would step down with immediate effect, with CEO Lee Hoos taking over his responsibilities.

Before his exit though, Bhatia announced that the South Africa Stand at Loftus Road would be re-named The Bhatia Stand, which will bring extra money in for the club, and he will still be part of the ownership with his father-in-law Lakshmi Mittal being one of the owners.

How long has Amit Bhatia been at QPR for?

Bhatia first arrived at Loftus Road back in 2007 when Indian steel magnate Mittal bought a 20 per cent stake in the Hoops, and his involvement saw Bhatia added to the board of directors at the age of just 27.

A businessman in his own right, Bhatia became QPR's vice-chairman upon arrival at the club and he had that role until 2018 - aside from a brief period in 2011 when he resigned - and for the last five years he has been the sole chairman.

That means that Bhatia's involvement in the club lasted 16 years, where he has overseen multiple promotions and relegations during his time as a prominent member of the boardroom, and there were many supporters and ex-players that were big fans of Bhatia, including Charlie Austin who expressed his gratitude to the 44-year-old on social media.

QPR fan speaks out on Amit Bhatia's exit as chairman

FLW's Hoops fan pundit Louis Moir believes that ultimately, Bhatia made the right decision to step away from his role as chairman but has welcomed the potential benefits that his money could still bring to the club, including the new stand sponsorship.

"Well there's never a dull moment at QPR as everything seems to be happening recently," Louis said when speaking to Football League World.

"I think a lot of fans, including myself, wanted Amit to go - obviously he's stepped down but he's still going to be involved as a shareholder so nothing's really changed apart from him stepping down as chairman.

"After reading his tweet and what he's got to say about it, I think he knows that the pressure on him and the other board members was getting too much, and for his own sake he's probably made the right decision.

"Obviously now with everything up in the air, is there going to be new investment coming in, is there going to be an imminent takeover or at the end of the season, is there going to be a new chairman or director of football announced, you just don't know.

"I think when Amit came to the club all those years ago, to what it is now, we've gone in one big circle and it's worse than when he first joined.

"It's the right decision and obviously he's still going to be putting money into the club, so let's see if there's any other further developments that may happen - he's re-named one of the stands The Bhatia Stand, which might bring more money and partnerships and that sort of stuff, so let's see what income into the club happens from now on.

"It's certainly the right decision that he has made, though."