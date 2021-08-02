‘Nothing to lose’ – Sheffield United close midfield arrival: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have edged closer to the loan signing of Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, as reported by Football Insider.

The Blades are hoping to strike a deal for the former Leeds man, in what is expected to be a season-long loan from the Serie A club.

Vieira, who spent last season on loan with Hellas Verona, but added just four league appearances in an injury-hit spell.

The 23-year-old started his youth career with Benfica, but left Portugal and headed to England in search of more opportunities.

Vieira joined Leeds’ youth set up in 2015. He made his first appearance for the now-Premier League club in May 2016, going on to feature 63 times before he was sold in 2018 to Sampdoria.

With Vieira now closing in on a move back to England, we asked some of the team at FLW to share their thoughts on his potential arrival…

Phil Spencer

This could be a very smart signing for Sheffield United.

Ronaldo Vieira is undoubtedly a huge talent but he has found things difficult since moving to Italy.

While the midfielder has managed 44 appearances for Sampdoria he’s never really been able to nail down a starting spot since leaving Leeds United.

Vieira was a top talent after coming through the Leeds youth academy and the hope for him will be that he can come back to England and pick up where he left off.

The 23-year-old will have Premier League ambitions and so a move to the Blades could be the ideal move to give him the chance to achieve just that.

Ben Wignall

With the future of Sander Berge uncertain at Bramall Lane, I can see why Slavisa Jokanovic or the Sheffield United transfer team are going after Vieira as he gained Championship experience at such a young age.

Even though it was Leeds’ decision to accept a bid from Sampdoria three years ago, the move to Italy probably wasn’t the best in hindsight for the 23-year-old, and he could have become a much better player if he remained at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.

Vieira’s 2020-21 campaign was blighted by injury having been on loan at Hellas Verona but there’s still a talented player in there and a return to Yorkshire could do the midfielder the world of good.

Blades fans can’t be expecting a free-scoring midfielder as Vieira is the type to break up play and create things from deep, and that could allow the likes of John Fleck to get further forward and support the attack.

There’s nothing to lose in completing this loan signing for United and it will be even better if a permanent option is inserted into the deal so if the temporary switch is a success, the Blades could have a real talent on their hands for the next few years.

Ned Holmes

This could prove to be a smart signing from the Blades, particularly if they’re expecting to lose Sander Berge this summer.

Berge would obviously be a big loss and signing the 23-year-old would add some quality in midfield to fill the void that exit would leave.

Last season was a difficult one for Viera as an injury-hit campaign saw him go out on loan but struggle to break into the Hellas Verona side.

A return to Yorkshire, where he started his career with Leeds United and played arguably his best football, could be just what he needs.

It’s a risk from United but undoubtedly one that could pay off.

