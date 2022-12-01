“Nothing to fear” – Club figure sends bullish message to West Brom ahead of January meeting

Chesterfield chief executive John Croot has claimed that his side’s FA Cup third round tie with West Brom is a winnable one.

Currently sitting third in the National League table, Chesterfield are one of three National League teams guaranteed to be involved in the third round of this year’s FA Cup, after a 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Following that victory, Monday night’s third round draw saw the Spierites handed a home match against the Baggies, which is due to be played on the weekend of the 6th January 2023.

After a disappointing start to the Championship season, things have started to improve for West Brom, who won three straight games under new head coach Carlos Corberan prior to the World Cup break.

But despite that, it seems Croot is still confident that his club have a chance of causing an upset in that game.

Giving his verdict on Chesterfield’s chances in a home tie against West Brom, the National League club’s CEO was quoted by Birmingham Live as saying: “It is a great draw for us really, it is winnable. We are certainly in with a chance and we will give it a good go.

“It is not a game West Brom will look forward to. I don’t think anybody will look forward to coming to the Technique Stadium. We are playing well at the moment, confidence is high in the camp and there is nothing to fear.

“We might as well go out and have a real go at them. We have got good players, even right down to the bench for our level. We will have a go against anybody.”

Croos is also relishing the buzz that ought to generated by the match, and the potential to show what his side can do in front of a live television audience, as he added: “It is a club which I think many of our fans won’t have seen us play before,” he added. “It will be a great atmosphere. They are a big club and they will bring a lot of fans.

“It is a club which has a great history so it will be a packed away end and a packed Technique Stadium. We very much hope that we will be live on TV which would be tremendous.”

The Verdict

Given the traition of FA Cup shocks that continues every year, you can’t blame Croot for having some confidence here.

His side have already knocked out two higher level opponents this season, and gave a good account of themselves against Chelsea in the third round last year, again after beating EFL opposition.

The Spireites should therefore be looking forward to showing what they can do against a team such as West Brom, and in Paul Cook, they do have a manager who knows plenty about taking on second-tier oppositon from his time in charge of Wigan.

As a result, while this will not be an easy game, with momentum from a good league campaign a home crowd behind them as well, there are reasons for Chesterfield to be optimistic when they go into this one.