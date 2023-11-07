Highlights Key takeaways:

Pundit Sam Parkin has believes Leicester City will bounce back from their defeat to Leeds United on Friday night.

The Foxes lost for the first time since early September as they were beaten 1-0 by Leeds at the King Power Stadium, with Georginio Rutter's second half strike sealing all three points for the visitors.

The defeat ends Leicester's remarkable nine-game winning run, but Enzo Maresca's side remain top of the Championship table, and they are still 11 points clear of the third-placed Whites.

Maresca admitted he felt his side deserved something from the game against Leeds, but he says it is "normal" to lose games over the course of the season.

"Overall I'm happy with the performance because they competed, we created some chances," Maresca told the BBC.

"I don't think we deserved to lose the game, but it's football. We always say the same, we cannot control the results, but we expected them to use their weapons like counter-attacks, it was the game we expected.

"The race is long, 46 games, we cannot think to win, win, win, win, it's normal that we are going to lose and draw games, and win for sure.

"But in the end the most important thing is the way they behave and that tonight has been good - we created chances, tried to play our football and so for me overall it was a good performance."

Leicester are back in action when they make the trip to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday in their final game before the international break.

What did Sam Parkin say?

Parkin says that he is not worried about the Foxes after their defeat against Leeds, and he believes they have the quality in their squad to challenge Reading's record 106-point total.

"From a Leicester perspective, they've got the depth, they've got the quality in the attacking positions to change from game to game," Parkin said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"I go back and I harp on about Reading way back when a lot, but that's what is so different about this Leicester team if they're going to emulate what Reading were able to do with 106 points because you don't know what the team's going to be in essence.

"They've got so many good players in the squad, he'll be able to change it and he'll be able to tinker with the system, so I'm sure they'll probably approach some of the other big games in the division slightly differently.

"Nothing to concern me here though."

What next for Leicester City?

Parkin is right that Leicester should not be concerned by the defeat on Friday night.

The Foxes were denied a point at the end by an excellent save from Illan Meslier, and it was an evenly-matched game between two of the best sides in the division.

Leicester remain significantly clear of third-placed Leeds, and they have showed their character already this season, responding to their previous defeat against Hull with nine consecutive victories.

It will be a tough test for the Foxes on Saturday against a resurgent Middlesbrough, but it would be no surprise to see Maresca's men return to winning ways.