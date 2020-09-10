‘Nothing short of rank incompetence’, ‘What a joke’ – Many Derby fans react to latest transfer report

Derby County reportedly received a significantly lower fee from Sheffield United than first thought for Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

The Blades announced the signing of Bogle and Lowe earlier this week, with initial reports suggesting the deal was worth around £12 million.

According to a report from the Sheffield Star, however, that number is inflated and the real fee is around £5 million lower.

If that’s true it could mean that it took around £7 million to prize the defensive duo away from Pride Park.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has also suggested that the original price reported for the deal is wrong.

Both Bogle and Lowe are products of the Rams academy and have established themselves in the first team over the past two seasons.

Bogle has been one of the most exciting young right-backs in the Championship over the past few years, adding 16 assists in two seasons despite injuries.

On the left flank, Lowe also proved himself a very useful asset to Phillip Cocu last term.

6 of these Derby County facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Le Coq Sportif have never been Derby's kit manufacturer True False

The report concerning the fees for the deal has caught the attention of plenty of Rams fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I'm done with the club. — Matija Krajnik (@matijakrajnik92) September 9, 2020

If we’ve seriously sold the pair of them of for £6-7m then whoever has signed this off needs their head testing! What a joke! #dcfc https://t.co/9aqp2Di1n4 — Tyler🇬🇧 (@South12Stander) September 9, 2020

Jumping in the river if this is true https://t.co/Hkx9nNfcDc — TheUkiHatter (@ARamwithaHat) September 9, 2020

Would be the most Derby thing ever to do, so wouldn’t be a surprise — Adam M Hurt (@adam_hurt) September 9, 2020

If that the case then we have been robbed and the millions spent on the academy are a complete waste of money. Top clubs will now see us as a soft touch and all our kids will be snapped up at bargain prices. What a joke. — Dan Green (@Lostchamp1) September 9, 2020

TOO LOW… — Rob (@Rob48629020) September 9, 2020

I’d like to think that’s false, for the love of my sanity, I need to believe that’s false. If it’s true then it’s nothing short of rank incompetence by our club. I know I can’t do anything about it, but this would be right up there with the Hughes sale. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Stephen Pickering (@StephenPaul91) September 9, 2020