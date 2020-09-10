Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Nothing short of rank incompetence’, ‘What a joke’ – Many Derby fans react to latest transfer report

Derby County reportedly received a significantly lower fee from Sheffield United than first thought for Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club. 

The Blades announced the signing of Bogle and Lowe earlier this week, with initial reports suggesting the deal was worth around £12 million.

According to a report from the Sheffield Star, however, that number is inflated and the real fee is around £5 million lower.

If that’s true it could mean that it took around £7 million to prize the defensive duo away from Pride Park.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has also suggested that the original price reported for the deal is wrong.

Both Bogle and Lowe are products of the Rams academy and have established themselves in the first team over the past two seasons.

Bogle has been one of the most exciting young right-backs in the Championship over the past few years, adding 16 assists in two seasons despite injuries.

On the left flank, Lowe also proved himself a very useful asset to Phillip Cocu last term.

The report concerning the fees for the deal has caught the attention of plenty of Rams fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


