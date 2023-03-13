“Nothing like that” – Paul Heckingbottom issues firm response to speculation involving on-loan Manchester City pair

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists that his decision not to start Tommy Doyle and James McAtee against Luton was nothing to do with any financial penalties that the club may have to pay to Manchester City.

The talented midfielders both joined the Blades from the Premier League champions and they’ve both contributed to help the side to second in the table.

Therefore, even though Heckingbottom has a lot of quality to choose from, it was a surprise to see Doyle and McAtee on the bench as the Blades hosted Luton Town last time out, a game they lost 1-0.

That prompted some online talk that Heckingbottom was under instruction not to start the duo, who were supposedly on a pay-as-you-play type deal from City, because of the financial situation involving Sheffield United.

It’s well documented that owner Prince Abdullah is looking to sell and a deal with Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi is in the pipeline.

Yet, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom made it clear that this apparent clause does not exist and it was simply his call on who should be in the XI against the Hatters.

“No, there’s nothing like that in there and in any case, it’s more usual for that to be the other way around.”

It remains to be seen if Doyle and McAtee return to the XI on Wednesday as the Blades look to get back to winning ways when they make the trip up north to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The verdict

This was a surprising claim to come out following the loss against Luton because, as Heckingbottom says, the financial penalties usually apply to clubs when they don’t play loan players

With that in mind, it would be a real surprise if this was the case and Heckingbottom’s pretty emphatic answer proves that it’s not the case. Some will say he didn’t need to respond to rumours but it does at least shut it down straight away and means it doesn’t continue to have legs.

Ultimately, things like this only come out because Sheffield United are stuttering right now, so they just need to focus on winning games and Heckingbottom will surely be considering changes for the game against Sunderland after the disappointing team display on Saturday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.