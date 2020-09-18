‘Nothing has progressed’ – Update emerges on EFL side’s pursuit of Newcastle United player

Sheffield Wednesday remain interested in doing a deal to bring Jacob Murphy back to Hillsborough, but there’s been little progress on that transfer.

Murphy was on loan at Wednesday last season from Newcastle United, with the right-sided ace excelling under Garry Monk.

In total he made 39 appearances in the Championship, scoring nine goals and registering a further four assists. The 25-year-old showed tremendous versatility, featuring in his favoured wing position, but also adapting to a 3-5-2 system and moving to a wing-back role.

There’s a desire to bring Murphy back to South Yorkshire, according to Dom Howson, but there’s been little progress in luring the former Norwich City man out of Newcastle.

In his Q&A with Yorkshire Live (17/09), he said: “He is still very much on their radar but there is a lot of competition to sign Murphy. Nothing has progressed or taken a big step forward in terms of a deal for Murphy.

“I think it is highly likely something will happen with Murphy at the back end of the window, whether it is with Wednesday or another club.”

The 25-year-old wasn’t involved in Newcastle’s opening day victory over West Ham United last Saturday, but he did feature in the second-round of the League Cup during the week.

Murphy stepped off the bench to help Steve Bruce’s side to a 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

Murphy was impressive at Sheffield Wednesday last season and it’s no surprise to learn that Monk wants him back.

The 3-5-2 formation has stuck and Murphy would be a real asset for the manager in a right wing-back role.

His Newcastle future remains up in the air and, from a Wednesday perspective, there will be hope that there’s a deal there to be done.

