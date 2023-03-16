Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick insists that he will remain level-headed despite a disappointing midweek draw with Stoke City that saw the team lose ground on Sheffield United.

The former Manchester United coach has transformed Boro since his appointment, with the side having gone from battling near the bottom to third in the Championship.

They had cut the gap to the Blades to just four points but their victory, combined with Boro’s draw, means Paul Heckingbottom’s side are holding a six-point advantage with nine games to play.

With the Yorkshire outfit in FA Cup action this weekend, Carrick’s men can put some pressure on their rivals if they beat Preston, and the boss explained to the Northern Echo that his side will relish the situation they’re in as they chase promotion to the top-flight.

“It’s a credit to the boys the run that we’ve had and the position we’re in to see that as a bit of a setback because we want to win every game. But it’s a great position to be in. We know we can play a little bit better, but that’s football.

“You can’t always be flowing at your total best. But the boys have been fine the last couple of days, in a good mood in training, and we’re looking forward to the game on Saturday. We’re fine and nothing has changed off the back of Tuesday. I still believe in the players because we don’t get carried away with the wins, and we don’t get too down, certainly not after drawing against a very good team.”

North End will represent a tough test for Boro, as they head to the Riverside Stadium unbeaten in seven.

The verdict

This is the right message from Carrick to his players as both Boro and Sheffield United are going to drop points over the coming months because that’s the nature of the Championship. So, it’s important not to overreact.

Now, it’s just about concentrating on Preston, and they will have the added motivation of knowing that they can go within three of the Blades due to their FA Cup game.

You can tell from the way that Carrick conducts himself, along with his history in the game, that he will remain calm and that’s the message he will transmit to the players, who will need to perform at a high level to overcome a resilient North End outfit.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.