Despite never making a senior appearance for Burnley, Millwall goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has taken aim at his former employers in the build-up to Sunday's clash, claiming he would love to get one over on them.

Jensen went on a rather peculiar rant against the club who gave him his first chance in England, and although it didn't work out for him at Turf Moor, he's gone on to make a name for himself in the country.

Loan moves from Burnley to Accrington Stanley, Carlisle United and Bolton Wanderers respectively helped him gain invaluable first team experience that he wasn't getting at Turf Moor, and having impressed in those spells, Lincoln City secured his services on a permanent basis in June 2023.

After an impressive season with Lincoln, in which he kept an impressive 21 clean sheets in 50 appearances, he earned his Millwall move in July 2024.

He's certainly impressed so far in South London, with five clean sheets in 12 league outings, but it's this clash against Burnley which Jensen has been waiting for since the fixture list was unveiled.

Jensen is fired up for the visit of Burnley

Spots on the bench were as good as it got for Jensen from a first team perspective at Burnley as he was, by his own admission, "third choice" goalkeeper.

Jensen felt like he had to leave Turf Moor to become a number one somewhere else, but despite the opportunity the club gave him back in 2019, bringing him in from Denmark, Jensen insists there will be no sentiment involved on Sunday.

“I said to the team that it (the Burnley game) is already the most important of the season,” Jensen told the South London Press.

"There are two games I’m looking forward to – Burnley home and Burnley away. Nothing else.

"I was there four years. To come back and win against them would mean everything to me. Don’t get me wrong, I have a good relationship with Burnley. It was the club that got me to England. I had good and bad times.

"There were so many good things but when you are not there anymore I still want to beat them – just to show ‘yeah, you’re missing out on me now because you didn’t want to extend me’. Hopefully, I can do my job on Sunday."

Jensen has been at the forefront of Millwall's success

With the joint-seventh best defence in the Championship, it's fair to say that Jensen has played his part in Millwall's moderate success this term.

The Lions are one of the Championship's 'nearly boys' who have so often come close to breaking into the top six, but never actually been able to achieve it.

With three clean sheets in their last four league games though, they're showing signs that they've got the steeliness needed to finally break into the play-off picture, although those credentials will certainly face a stern test on Sunday.

Lukas Jensen 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Goals conceded 12 Clean sheets 5 Errors leading to a goal 0 Saves 31 Save percentage 72.1

But with an inspired Jensen in goal out to down his former employers, Millwall could very well secure a season-defining result, and the Lions' stopper has spoken of how their defence is always likely to be the bedrock of their success.

"If you are hard to beat then everything can happen" said Jensen.

"If we can maintain that then I think we will be up there. I’m saying that with confidence, because we are growing game by game. Everyone should see that, and I think that they do.”

That approach all starts with a solid goalkeeper, and Jensen is certainly fired up to help extend Millwall's good run on Sunday against the Clarets.