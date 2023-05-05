Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that there is nothing concrete regarding the links between Blackpool and the club's Head of Recruitment David Downes.

Downes was linked with a switch to Bloomfield Road earlier this week.

According to Football Insider, Downes had agreed to a deal to become Blackpool's sporting director.

The Seasiders are currently on the lookout for someone to fill this vacancy following Chris Badlan's departure.

Downes joined the Owls in 2019 after Steve Bruce was appointed as the club's head coach.

Before assuming this role, Downes worked for Aston Villa where he focused on recruiting young players for the club's academy.

Downes has played an important part in Wednesday's transfer business in recent years, switching the club's priority from splashing the cash, to signing free-agents and individuals on loan following relegation to League One.

While the Owls have still occasionally opted to sign players for transfer fees, their current approach has yielded results in the third-tier as they have managed to accumulate 93 points this season.

Having narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, Wednesday will be aiming to secure a return to the Championship via the play-offs later this month.

How has Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore responded to Blackpool's link with David Downes?

Ahead of the club's clash with Derby County this weekend, Moore has addressed the speculation linking Downes with a move to Blackpool.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live), Moore said: "There's been speculation with him but there's nothing concrete.

"I have to treat it as speculation.

"The work for next season is already in place and done."

How big of a blow would it be for Sheffield Wednesday to lose David Downes?

While Moore has admitted that plans for the upcoming campaign in terms of transfer business are already in place, it will still be a blow for the Owls if they lose Downes to Blackpool.

Downes has helped Moore assemble a squad which has produced a host of impressive performances this season.

Regardless of what league Wednesday find themselves in next season, the continuation of this partnership between Moore and Downes would be a positive for the club as they aim to add to their squad.

However, with there being a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Downes' future, the Owls' hierarchy may need to line up an adequate replacement for this particular role in the coming weeks.