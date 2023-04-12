Watford have contacted Francesco Farioli about becoming their new manager this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

The report claims that the Hornets have plans to move on from Chris Wilder after a poor run of form has left their Championship play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

It is understood that the club want to make wholesale changes to setup a promotion push for next season and that Farioli has been contacted about replacing Wilder.

Who is Watford managerial target Francesco Farioli?

The 34-year-old is currently out of a job after leaving Turkish club Alanyaspor, where he caught the eye after overachieving with a team expected to be fighting relegation and received plaudits for their attractive playing style.

Farioli spent more than a decade as a goalkeeping coach at various clubs before becoming the assistant at Alanyaspor and, after a brief spell at Fatih Karagümrük, taking the manager's job.

Watford are not the only ones interested in the Italian, however, as the report claims that Portuguese side Braga are also keen while Rangers have placed him on a list of potential future coaches after speaking to him before hiring Mick Beale.

Having seen so many changes in the dugout in recent years, this latest update has not been well received by the Vicarage Road faithful on Twitter.

Many have vented their general frustration at the current situation...

Others aren't convinced by Farioli...

Some are calling for changes to be made higher up...