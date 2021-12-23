‘Nothing can ever be easy’, ‘Seriously worrying’ – These Derby County fans are not happy as takeover development shared

Derby County’s administrators have not named a preferred bidder for the club this week, which will seemingly delay the takeover process.

BREAKING: Derby County's administrators Quantuma will not be announcing a preferred bidder before Christmas. The announcement was expected this week. Manager Wayne Rooney says it is important it is sorted before January. #bbcfootball #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/N2qggLD4RT — BBC Sport Derby (@BBCDerbySport) December 23, 2021

The Rams are on the lookout for a new owner after entering administration and after months of speculation it had been stated that they would name a preferred bidder from the interested parties by Christmas.

However, BBC Radio Derby have revealed today that this will no longer happen, and it’s unclear when a decision will be made, although Wayne Rooney reiterated that he wanted it sorted by January.

As you would expect, it’s not the news that the Rams supporters wanted, as it just puts the chances of a takeover back, which is far from ideal ahead of the transfer window opening at the start of next month.

Here we look at a section of the comments from some of the worried Derby fans on Twitter following the update…

This is beginning to look seriously worrying for Derby County. — john wragg (@downthelamb) December 23, 2021

Nothing can ever be easy supporting this club — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) December 23, 2021

God couldn't even give us an early Christmas present haven't our fans suffered enough over these last two years…sick of it all now…meanwhile Mel Morris will be having a great Christmas…..😡😡 — Jules DCFC🐑 snowflakes nooo 🙄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@julesossie) December 23, 2021

They will wait till later on January, that way they will sell players to make sure they get paid, it’s not rocket science — JP (@Bo55jppp) December 23, 2021

Considering what we know, this is not a surprise. The surprise would be an actual takeover happening. — Stephen Pickering (@StephenPaul91) December 23, 2021

Just gutted – again. Will we never get any good news! 🐑 — Phil 🐑 (@WestSussexRam) December 23, 2021

Can't say I'm shocked, goalposts have been moved too often from the start #dcfc https://t.co/HX1N0gXeEX — Alfie Lowe (@lowey757) December 23, 2021