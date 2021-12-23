Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Nothing can ever be easy’, ‘Seriously worrying’ – These Derby County fans are not happy as takeover development shared

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County’s administrators have not named a preferred bidder for the club this week, which will seemingly delay the takeover process.

The Rams are on the lookout for a new owner after entering administration and after months of speculation it had been stated that they would name a preferred bidder from the interested parties by Christmas.

However, BBC Radio Derby have revealed today that this will no longer happen, and it’s unclear when a decision will be made, although Wayne Rooney reiterated that he wanted it sorted by January.

As you would expect, it’s not the news that the Rams supporters wanted, as it just puts the chances of a takeover back, which is far from ideal ahead of the transfer window opening at the start of next month.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30

John Brayford

Here we look at a section of the comments from some of the worried Derby fans on Twitter following the update…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Nothing can ever be easy’, ‘Seriously worrying’ – These Derby County fans are not happy as takeover development shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: