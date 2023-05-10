The 2022-23 Championship season was difficult and a real slog for some, but for Burnley they romped to promotion with considerable ease.

The Clarets weren't expected to go straight back up thanks to the selling off of key first-team players last summer, but the subsequent rebuild under Vincent Kompany well and truly paid dividends.

Kompany's side wrapped up promotion a month ago and with plenty of games to spare when they defeated Middlesbrough in April at the Riverside Stadium, and despite taking a while after that to get over the line in terms of winning the title, they eventually did against bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The match-winner that night was Manuel Benson, who ran his own goal of the month competition in April with four stunning and copycat strikes worthy of winning any match, although as it turned out only two of those came during victories.

And he was one of many players to share footage of the celebrations of winning the title as the squad took to Burnley on Tuesday.

Following the awarding of two Player of the Year trophies - both won by Josh Cullen - on the balcony of Burnley Town Hall on Tuesday night, the players took an open-top bus through the town centre and towards Turf Moor.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of the East Lancashire town with plenty of claret and blue smoke bombs in the air, and Benson was one of a few players to share his footage from his vantage point at the top of the bus to social media.

In his post, Benson claimed that nothing could beat the feeling of Tuesday night and expressed his gratitude to the fans for their level of support showed.

What next for Manuel Benson at Burnley?

Despite scoring 11 times in the Championship this season, many of which were world class strikes, Benson only started 14 of his 33 outings in the league.

The Belgian was seen as more of an impact player by Kompany off the bench, with five of his goals and three assists coming via that way of utilising him.

You'd expect with the step up in quality of defences in the Premier League that Kompany will continue to play Benson in the same way going forward, although an explosive start to the 2023-24 campaign could see him become a regular starter before too long.

But even though he's provided a lot of goals over the course of the season just gone, we need to wait and see just how effective he is in the top flight of English football.