Brentford manager Thomas Frank has insisted that speculation surrounding the future of forward Ivan Toney will not have an impact on the 24-year-old’s immediate focus as the Bees target promotion.

Toney has been a revelation for Brentford so far this season firing home 26 league goals in 35 appearances (Sofascore). That has seen him become one of the best players outside of the Premier League with his performances for the Bees since his £5 million move from Peterborough United last summer. The forward is likely to be crucial to any automatic promotion hopes.

The forward’s form has already seen him attract the attentions of West Ham and Leicester City who have both recently been credited with an interest in the prolific 24-year-old. There have now been further reports that have surfaced this week that suggest that both Leeds United and Arsenal are also interested in making a potential move for him in the summer.

“Quiz:

1 of 24 Josh McEachran? Retired Still Playing

Speaking to West London Sport, Frank was keen to stress his belief that Toney would not allow the speculation surrounding his future to affect his performances and focus for the Bees’ promotion push during the final stages of the campaign.

He said: “I think Ivan has a special mentality in terms of keeping the noise out and being focused.

“He embraces the opportunity to shine. I only see a focused player who wants to help the team and get better. I’m not worried at all.”

The verdict

Frank is right to suggest that Toney is a player with a strong mentality that has enabled him to go on and perform to an exceptional standard with the Bees so far this campaign. It is no surprise that he has attracted the interests of the likes of Wolves, Leicester, Leeds and Arsenal and you would have to think that he is destined to be in the top-flight next term.

For Brentford, his form is going to be crucial now, so supporters will be hoping that Frank’s assessment of his situation proves to be accurate. They can not afford him to lose his form, or his focus during the end-of-season run-in. If that were to happen then it would be difficult for them to edge out Watford and Swansea City in the battle for the top two.

If Toney can fire Brentford to the Premier League, then the Bees might not have to worry about having to try and convince him to stay. He would already be in the top-flight and so it might be expected that he stays with the club for at least another season.