Sky Bet Championship

‘Not what we wanted’, ‘Gutted’ – These West Brom fans react as player setback confirmed

Published

4 mins ago

on

West Brom will be without Matt Clarke for up to six weeks after the defender suffered an injury in the weekend win at Blackburn.

The centre-back, who has impressed when he’s featured for Albion, was forced off just before half-time at Ewood Park due to a hamstring issue.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, boss Valerien Ismael confirmed that after checks in recent days, the 24-year-old will be out for around five to six weeks.

Whilst the Baggies are able to bring Semi Ajayi into the team, it’s fair to say that many fans feel that Clarke will be sorely missed due to the way he had been playing.

As well as that, the setback prompted many of the support to urge the club to go out and back Ismael in the market, with Albion having had a quiet window up to this point.

