‘Not what we wanted’, ‘Gutted’ – These West Brom fans react as player setback confirmed

West Brom will be without Matt Clarke for up to six weeks after the defender suffered an injury in the weekend win at Blackburn.

Bad news regarding Matt Clarke, who’s set to miss 5-6 weeks according to Ismael. Came off against Blackburn and will be a big loss for Albion #wba #baggies — Luke Hatfield (@LHatfield_Star) August 24, 2021

The centre-back, who has impressed when he’s featured for Albion, was forced off just before half-time at Ewood Park due to a hamstring issue.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, boss Valerien Ismael confirmed that after checks in recent days, the 24-year-old will be out for around five to six weeks.

Whilst the Baggies are able to bring Semi Ajayi into the team, it’s fair to say that many fans feel that Clarke will be sorely missed due to the way he had been playing.

As well as that, the setback prompted many of the support to urge the club to go out and back Ismael in the market, with Albion having had a quiet window up to this point.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Gutted! Looked class for us the first few games! Gonna miss him over the next month or so https://t.co/n1McPSaLyV — Ben Hadlington (@Benhadlington1) August 24, 2021

Oh god. Not what we wanted to hear. https://t.co/lsPlCdGsaL — Lauren 🦈 (@LaurenWBA) August 24, 2021

He’s been brilliant. Semi can step up. https://t.co/mKrcQOSUaN — Karl Latham (@KarlJLatham) August 24, 2021

Got to put up with Oluwasemilogo Ajayi the sprinter for a few games 😖 life is not good https://t.co/k423WToYFM — älf🇫🇮 (@UncAIf) August 24, 2021

If this doesn’t tell the board something nothing will got to splash the cash — Nick Ganderton (@Nick_wba_70) August 24, 2021

Semi will step up no problem — David James (@wavylad) August 24, 2021