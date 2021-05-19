‘Not what we all wanted,’ ‘Get behind him!’ – How Nigel Adkins has begun to win over mixed initial reception at Charlton

Charlton Athletic fans will be hoping that this summer window is going to be a productive one as Nigel Adkins gets his first chance to start shaping his squad.

The expectation at The Valley is clear for next season; a promotion challenge needs to be put together, with Thomas Sandgaard now getting a full summer window to really start splashing the cash.

Certainly, it’s going to be interesting to see who they sign and Adkins will be looking to build on the momentum that was worked up in the final weeks of the season under his tenure.

When he first arrived back in March to replace Lee Bowyer, it was clear that the reception towards him was mixed.

Some wanted to give him time, others felt as though Johnnie Jackson or someone else might have been a better option:

Get behind the man knows his way around league one — ashley (cafc) (@ash_rob1) March 18, 2021

I know it’s not what we all wanted but let’s get behind him and JJ Coyrrrr 🔴⚪️ — James Dowsett (@JamesDowsett17) March 18, 2021

Let’s c what he can do… should’ve kept jacko if u ask me — Zac peach (@Zacpeach2) March 18, 2021

Get behind him, jacko and sandgaard. Good things are coming! You reds ❤️🇬🇧 — Vizz (@VizzardConnor) March 18, 2021

However, though it’s still obviously early days in his time at Charlton, you have to say the feeling towards him now is surely more positive in the main, thanks to both results and the fact he seems a real breath of upbeat fresh air.

Charlton were getting a little bogged down under Lee Bowyer in the final weeks of his reign and it was becoming apparent that things were starting to get a little stale.

A new man needed to come in and revitalise the place and that is exactly what Adkins appears to have done in his first couple of months in charge.

Of course, the play-offs were missed and that was a shame but Charlton fans are really looking forward to this summer and next season and that speaks volumes for his early impact.

We just need to see if he can maintain things in 2021/22.

