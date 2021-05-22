Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not what I expected’, ‘Caught me off guard’ – These Barnsley fans react as Ismael makes polarising line-up selections for Swansea clash

7 mins ago

Barnsley are hoping to have better fortunes this evening in South Wales as they look to overturn a one-goal deficit against Swansea City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

The Tykes went toe-to-toe with Steve Cooper’s side, with both teams usually playing vastly different styles to each other, so it may have been a surprise to see Barnsley edge the possession statistics.

But the stats when it came to goals went the other way, and it took a moment of magic from Ghana international Andre Ayew to give the Welsh side the advantage going into the second leg.

Considering Ayew’s weekly wage probably exceeded the combined wages of Barnsley’s starting 11, it was no surprise to see him be the match-winner, but it was a close encounter and there’s every chance the Yorkshire side can turn things around at the Liberty Stadium.

Ismael never makes too many changes to his Barnsley side and it’s normally only the attack that is altered, and that’s exactly the case here as the Frenchman has made two changes with Dominik Frieser and the powerful Daryl Dike on the bench, with Victor Adeboyejo and Carlton Morris preferred – the latter having an impressive cameo in the first leg.

Despite Dike not starting there still seems to be positivity from some Tykes fans – it’s very much ‘In Ismael we trust’ as far as they’re concerned but others are worried about the inclusion of Adeboyejo.


