“Not up to Championship level” – QPR fan pundit gives verdict on who Michael Beale should offload this summer

Despite a fairly successful season last year, there has been plenty of change at QPR in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

The main change has come in the form of the managerial position with Mark Warburton having left his post, being replaced with Michael Beale.

The new boss will now be looking to strengthen his side during this summer and create a team that he feels both reflects him and is able to compete for promotion up to the top-flight.

However, whilst fans will wish look to see new additions to the squad, there will also likely be some more outgoings of players that Beale doesn’t feel suit him and he wouldn’t mind moving on to create more space on the wage bill.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir if there’s anyone he would like to see offloaded this summer: “There’s a few first team players that we have currently in our squad that are just not up to Championship level in my opinion.

“With the likes of Niko Hamalainen and Osman Kakay and George Thomas and Macauley Bonne, I think out of all of those I think the obvious one who could well leave is Macauley Bonne as he’s come out and said his head is not in the right place at QPR and he really wants to move back to Ipswich.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing him depart because he’s just, in my opinion, clearly not good enough for the Championship and even when he was on loan last season at Ipswich, he started the season well but really tailed off for them in League One and couldn’t even start games.

“So for me Macualey Bonne would be one I would look to sell and make some sort of money back considering what we spent on him when he did sign for us.

“Niko Hamalainen, I mean at the moment it looks like he could well be our back up left-back to our new signing Kenneth Paal which doesn’t fill me with confidence because a lot of our fans, a high majority know that Niko Hamalainen is just clearly not up to it at this level.

“He’s been on loan numerous times, he’s not a young kid coming through the academy anymore so Niko Hamalainen would definitely be the main one actually that I would look to get rid of and Osman Kakay very similar. Not, obviously better than Niko Hamalainen but again, not good enough but looks to be our back up option.

“I think with George Thomas he’s shown on multiple occasions when he’s been given opportunities and he just does not look like scoring or doing anything of significance in games so I wouldn’t mind seeing him maybe loaned out.

“But realistically I think out of those four names, Macauley Bonne will be the one to be sold.”

The Verdict:

You don’t look at Louis’ selections here and think any of them are outrageous shouts and you can definitely see that any of them could probably be offloaded and replaced with a s stronger option but with them currently on the wage bill, that looks fairly unlikely.

You would also be inclined to agree that the most likely departure as it stands looks to be Bonne who has come out and explicitly stated the fact he would prefer a move away.

There is still plenty of time for players to come and go but it would be surprising to see any of these players be a guaranteed starter for Beale next season.