Highlights Reading FC's supporters are hoping for a quick sale of owner Dai Yongge's shares to address the club's financial problems.

Mike Ashley is rumored to be among the potential buyers for the club.

With Reading FC's poor form and current position at the bottom of the League One table, it wouldn't be unexpected to see manager Ruben Selles replaced once new owners take over.

Reading’s ownership situation is reaching a boiling point, with the League One side sitting bottom of the table.

The Royals’ supporters are hoping that owner Dai Yongge will sell his shares in the club quickly so that the financial difficulties that they face can be put behind them.

It has been reported that Mike Ashley is among the potential prospective new owners of the Berkshire outfit.

Reading have already received a four point deduction penalty already this campaign, having also been deducted six last season, due to various financial issues.

However, even accounting for the four points lost, Reading would still be in the relegation zone of the third division table due to their poor form on the pitch.

Could Ruben Selles be replaced by new Reading FC owners?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that anyone that is looking to take over at Reading will already be drawing up a shortlist of potential candidates to replace Selles as manager.

While the former midfielder acknowledges the difficult circumstances under which he’s had to manage the team, he wouldn’t at all be surprised to see him replaced once Yongge sells his stake in the club.

“Reading sit bottom of League One on seven points, 10 points from safety, five defeats in their last six games,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It has not been the easiest of situations for the manager, Ruben Selles, with all the off-field problems, points deductions, etc.

“I would expect, notwithstanding what’s gone on, the new owners will have already identified a new manager they will want to have in charge and entrust with the transfer window.

“Looking to bring in new players and to at least preserve their League One status.

“It would be unfortunate for Selles but not unexpected.”

Reading are winless in their last nine league games, with their last victory in League One coming against Bolton Wanderers on 16 September.

The club’s financial issues have become a major concern for supporters, who have been protesting the ownership situation.

It is unclear what timeline exists for a potential takeover, but many fans will believe the sooner a change comes the better.

There are still 30 games remaining in the campaign for Reading to turn everything around for this year.

The gap to safety is 10 points going into this weekend’s action.

Selles’ side will face Wycombe Wanderers away from home on 25 November, where a win could move them back up to 23rd in the table if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Should Ruben Selles be kept as Reading manager?

Selles’ time at Reading has been difficult to judge due to the adverse circumstances that the club has faced during his time in charge.

However, going nine games without a win is not a good reflection on anyone, so it is natural that a new owner may look for a fresh start with a new manager should the club be sold.

Selles’ lack of experience makes it difficult to suggest he could do better with bigger resources.

Given the potential names that could take over in his place, it would be no surprise to see a managerial change once Dai departs Reading.