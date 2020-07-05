Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Not under any circumstances’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans outraged as 62-y/o linked with vacancy

Published

9 mins ago

on

Bristol City parted ways with manager Lee Johnson yesterday.

A Severnside defeat at home to Cardiff yesterday was Bristol City’s fourth since the restart. It left them in 12th-place of the Championship table, and nine points behind Cardiff who now look set for that 6th-placed finish.

The managerial hunt is underway then, and already the club are being strongly linked with some names – one of those names is Tony Pulis.

Pulis – an ex-Bristol Rovers player who had a brief spell in charge of City in the late 1990s – was last in football management with Middlesbrough.

He left the club last year after after one-and-a-half seasons in charge, adding to his CV which includes his most notable experiences at Stoke City, as well as time in charge of West Brom.

The Bristol City fans though have reacted furiously to the rumours. Take a look at what Robins fans are saying online about Pulis potentially landing the Bristol City job:


