‘Not under any circumstances’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans outraged as 62-y/o linked with vacancy

Bristol City parted ways with manager Lee Johnson yesterday.

A Severnside defeat at home to Cardiff yesterday was Bristol City’s fourth since the restart. It left them in 12th-place of the Championship table, and nine points behind Cardiff who now look set for that 6th-placed finish.

The managerial hunt is underway then, and already the club are being strongly linked with some names – one of those names is Tony Pulis.

Pulis – an ex-Bristol Rovers player who had a brief spell in charge of City in the late 1990s – was last in football management with Middlesbrough.

He left the club last year after after one-and-a-half seasons in charge, adding to his CV which includes his most notable experiences at Stoke City, as well as time in charge of West Brom.

The Bristol City fans though have reacted furiously to the rumours. Take a look at what Robins fans are saying online about Pulis potentially landing the Bristol City job:

All I hear about Chris Hughton is boring defensive football with fans of his old teams hardly overflowing with kind words. People here clearly dont remember the Pulis period. I do not want to go back to that football #BristolCity — Simon Devlin (@devils50) July 4, 2020

I would stop supporting Bristol City if Pulis or Warnock ever become our manager.. — kieren lavis (@kierenlavis) July 4, 2020

Don’t even mention Pulis and Bristol City in the same breath 🤬 — Biff (@BiffBiff2020) July 4, 2020

As long as it’s not Pulis, McClaren or Pardew (which I’m almost certain it won’t be), I will back, as everyone should, whoever the new manager is — Jack Webber (@JackWebber4216) July 4, 2020

If Tony Pulis comes back to @BristolCity I want a refund on my 2020/21 ticket @JonLansdown @stephenlansdow1 I am not watch that blokes ‘football’ again – hope @Longy4 is on a wind up! — Kate (@kcityred) July 4, 2020

Houghton top choice, Ainsworth done wonders at Wycombe and always quite liked Paul Cook. I absolutely do not under any circumstances want Tony Pulis. — Lucy (@bcfclucy) July 4, 2020

No way he will be back Kate! I’m in full agreement the Pulis years were the worst !! — Dave Pagett (@padgers82) July 4, 2020