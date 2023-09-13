Highlights Dejphon Chansiri reveals Darren Moore's decision to release Ben Heneghan, stating Moore wrongly blamed the owner for the call.

Sheffield Wednesday can still re-sign Heneghan as a free agent, but there is also interest from League Two clubs.

Whether releasing Heneghan was the right decision or not, Wednesday have other defensive options and need to focus on upcoming matches.

Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed it was Darren Moore’s decision to release Ben Heneghan this summer.

Who is Ben Heneghan?

The 29-year-old defender joined the Owls last season, signing a one-year contract after leaving Wimbledon, and he did force his way into Darren Moore’s side.

However, a serious knee injury meant he couldn’t make the contribution he would’ve wanted, as Heneghan was ruled out for most of the season.

With the player still getting back to full fitness, Wednesday made the decision to release the player in the summer after winning promotion to the Championship, although Heneghan has continued to recover from his injury with the club.

What has Dejphon Chansiri said about Ben Heneghan?

Even though he was only with the club a short time, Heneghan was a popular figure among the support, so it was a shame that he left Hillsborough in the manner he did.

And, speaking on the decision, Chansiri told the club’s media that the call was made by Moore, after claiming the former boss tried to say Heneghan’s exit was down to the owner.

“Darren was the one who wanted to release Ben Heneghan which was his decision as the manager. I believed we should let Ben recover from his injury, and then why not give him a chance? But I respected his decision.

“But Darren told the players that he wanted Ben to stay, but the chairman wanted him to leave which is not true and unfair. If that were true, Ben would not have had the chance to fully recover at our club and train with the squad and play for the Under-21s as he continues his recovery.”

Will Sheffield Wednesday re-sign Ben Heneghan?

Even though the transfer window has shut, Heneghan is able to sign for a new club outside the window because he is a free agent.

Therefore, if new Wednesday chief Xisco Munoz wanted the centre-back to be part of his squad, they could look to do a deal with the defender.

But, the Owls are well-stocked for options at the back, and the Sheffield Star has stated that there is interest in the player from clubs in League Two. So, it will be interesting to see where Heneghan ends up.

Was it the right decision for Sheffield Wednesday to release Ben Heneghan?

Firstly, it’s not a great look for Chansiri that he is discussing a decision made by Moore in public, but he is clearly unhappy with the former boss and how he has acted since his departure from Hillsborough.

With Heneghan, the reality is that it probably was the right call by Moore - or whoever made it.

The ex-Wimbledon man is a good character and has shone in League One over the years, but he hasn’t played in the Championship in his career, so it would have been a questionable decision to offer him a contract after such a serious setback.

Plus, it’s an area of the pitch that Wednesday have a few options, so whilst it was sad for Heneghan’s time at the club to end as it did, it probably was the correct decision.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Chansiri’s comments about Moore will no doubt dominate the headlines in the coming days, and it’s probably not what Munoz needed as he tries to focus on a big game against Ipswich this weekend.

After four successive defeats, Wednesday picked up an impressive point at Leeds last time out, and it’s now about building on that moving forward, but it won’t be easy against Kieran McKenna’s high-flying side.