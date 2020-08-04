Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not too sure’ – Many Birmingham City fans are saying the same thing following transfer update

Birmingham City have sent Connal Trueman out on loan, with the goalkeeper linking up with AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan.  

Trueman becomes the second goalkeeper to depart St Andrew’s in the last 24 hours, with Lee Camp also cutting ties with Blues.

For Trueman, he’s heading out on loan, with Birmingham confirming he will link up with Wimbledon for 2020/21 as he looks to secure valuable game time.

He’s made 12 senior appearances for his boyhood club, with 10 of those coming last season when he stepped into the side to replace Camp, who was Pep Clotet’s first choice.

However, with that pair now out of the door, Aitor Karanka is under pressure to sign a goalkeeper ahead of the players’ return for pre-season, with many fans asking the question of who will step up in goal following these outgoings.

That’s where we look as we dive into the reaction following this departure…

Whilst some poked fun at the somewhat alarming goalkeeping situation developing in Birmingham, others were quick to praise the move for Trueman…


