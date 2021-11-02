‘Not too sure if he is ready’ – Fulham figure under consideration for vacant Barnsley job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luis Boa Morte is one name being considered to replace Markus Schopp in the dugout at Barnsley, according to the Yorkshire Post.

The 44-year-old is back at Fulham after spending seven years there as a player between 2000 and 2007, joining this summer as Marco Silva’s assistant.

He spent time under Silva at Everton as well but he has little experience in leading a senior team, with his only managerial job coming at Portuguese third tier side Sintrense in 2017.

Weighing up all the factors, would Boa Morte be the right fit for the struggling Tykes right now? The FLW team have had their say on the matter.

Chris Thorpe

This is one of the strangest links that I have seen to this job.

Boa Morte has little to no experience in management and is still very much cutting his teeth in coaching.

This would be a monumental step up for someone with no previous experience of managing in the Football League.

Barnsley need stability and clear leadership right now, not an appointment plucked out of a hat.

One thing that does go in his favour is that he has experience of working with young players from his time at Sporting Lisbon and Fulham, which is perhaps why his name has been thrown into the ring.

Marcus Ally

Left field, risky – sounds a bit like Barnsley to be fair.

Luis Boa Morte’s only other manager role came at a Portuguese third tier side so this would be a very interesting appointment.

Assuming there are a lot of candidates for the job at Oakwell it would be quite peculiar to see Boa Morte get the job.

There is not a big enough sample size to try and begin to judge whether this would be a good appointment, it would certainly be a massive risk given the Tykes’ position in the league table.

From a Barnsley supporters’ point of view, I would be wanting someone with a track record of keeping clubs in the second tier and competing in the top half of the division with them, not risking Championship status on someone who has never had any relevant work experience at the level. Not for me.

Billy Mulley

Luis Boa Morte is certainly making strides in his coaching career, but I am not too sure if he is ready for a task as steep as keeping Barnsley in the Championship.

There is no doubting that Boa Morte is doing all the right things to be a success in management, but I would associate him with a lower end League One vacancy at the moment.

Boa Morte was an intelligent footballer, who read the game exceptionally well, and he immediately turned to coaching as soon as his playing career was over.

He is someone who lives and breathes football, but again, I am not entirely sure that this is a role for him.

I am still undecided as to what kind of a manager Barnsley need, and whilst I believe that they need someone with experience to help them out of the rot they found themselves in, a young, progressive manager could be the best for them in the long-term, especially when considering the youthful talent they have at their disposal.