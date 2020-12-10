‘Not too sure about this one’ – Wolves plotting transfer swoop for in-demand EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are said to be keeping tabs on Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Campbell has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Potters in recent seasons, and it remains to be seen where his long-term future lies.

The forward has scored seven goals in 18 appearances for Stoke this season, and will be eager to continue to impress as they head towards the festive period.

Stoke are currently sat eighth in the Championship table, and are well in contention to challenge for a top-six finish this term under the management of Michael O’Neill.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that Stoke weren’t willing to cash-in on Campbell ahead of the January transfer window, although that doesn’t seem to be stopping interest from the likes of Wolves or Burnley.

But would Campbell be a good addition to Nuno Espírito Santo’s team in the New Year?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

What a signing this would be!

Campbell is one of the most exciting young attacking talents in the EFL and I think a move to Wolves could be fantastic for his development.

He’s proven over the past 12 months that he can thrive as both a goalscorer and a creator, which should make him popular at Molineux.

Is he ready for the Premier League? For me, not quite yet.

For his own development, I hope he sticks it out at Stoke until the end of the season, rather than ply his trade for a top-flight club’s U23s.

George Harbey:

I’m not too sure about this one.

I have no doubts over whether Campbell would be able to make the step-up to the Premier League. He’s only 20 and has scored a decent amount of goals in the Championship this season.

I don’t think he should move to Wolves, though. Raul Jimenez is obviously out injured at the moment, but when he is back, he should be first-choice striker and it would be hard for Campbell to break into the team at Molineux, in my opinion.

Campbell is currently playing for a big club in the Championship who have a chance of going up to the Premier League via the play-offs this term, and he is playing under a manager who trusts in him, gets the best out of him and plays him regularly.

He has plenty of time to make that move. Stay put for now.

Phil Spencer:

This is an interesting one.

Tyrese Campbell is certainly a good player who looks destined for a career at the top of the game. That said, I’m not sure that he’s ready just yet.

Campbell is onto a good thing with Stoke City and with the club firmly in the promotion mix it would probably be better for him to stick around for the time being.

I’m sure that he’ll be in the Premier League before long, but now probably isn’t the right time.