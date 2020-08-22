‘Cracking signing’, ‘Not too excited about this’ – These QPR fans are torn over emerging transfer rumour

Queens Park Rangers have been linked with Charlton Athletic and Wales defender Tom Lockyer.

Journalist Sean Gallagher reported the news, that QPR are looking at the 25-year-old as a potential summer target. It comes after weeks of speculation linking QPR with Charlie Goode – who has since joined Brentford – and Oxford United’s Rob Dickie.

Lockyer featured 43 times for Charlton in the Championship last season. He proved a favourite among fans and despite his side’s lacklustre displays, he’s become a wanted man.

Several Championship clubs are said to be in the race for Lockyer, but QPR are in dire need of a centre-back – they’ve seen Grant Hall leave and join Middlesbrough since the end of the season, with Toni Leistner expected to depart as well.

That leaves just Conor Masterson and Yoann Barbet as the club’s sole centre-backs, so Mark Warburton is understandably looking at a new addition this month.

Plenty of QPR fans reacted to the rumours, and here’s what they’re saying:

We should be all over this… 25, free transfer, championship experience. Would be a great signing. #QPR https://t.co/RGyqFs2i86 — Kris Love (@KrisLove5) August 21, 2020

On a free transfer & on a decent contract for the club, surely has to be a good option? Would allow us to spend 💷 on someone like Dickie?? A player with championship experience like Chris Martin on a free would also be good business IMO #qpr — RangersBoy8 (@Simon_Corley) August 21, 2020

On a free cant really complain but not too excited by this imo don’t really rate him https://t.co/Tx6cQel8H4 — Alex (@qprAL27) August 21, 2020

Yes please, would be a cracking signing if we can pull that one off — David Barton (@dave_barton76) August 21, 2020

Pretty sure he won’t improve our defence. Looked abit suspect the time I saw him — Billy Ford (@billlyford) August 21, 2020

Only thing worrying about him is he height not even 6ft — Dean Hunter (@dean_hunter17) August 22, 2020

Would be a brilliant signing, can’t see it happening myself https://t.co/abzlbKixMg — Harry Galgey (@Hazzagalgey66) August 21, 2020

One of my clients is a Charlton ST holder and scout. I mentioned this lad last week saying he looks half decent, his reply

“I’ll drive him to Loftus Road if you want him”

😳 https://t.co/b29KtnNsKt — Jeff (@lefthookqpr) August 21, 2020