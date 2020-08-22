Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Cracking signing’, ‘Not too excited about this’ – These QPR fans are torn over emerging transfer rumour

8 mins ago

Queens Park Rangers have been linked with Charlton Athletic and Wales defender Tom Lockyer.

Journalist Sean Gallagher reported the news, that QPR are looking at the 25-year-old as a potential summer target. It comes after weeks of speculation linking QPR with Charlie Goode – who has since joined Brentford – and Oxford United’s Rob Dickie.

Lockyer featured 43 times for Charlton in the Championship last season. He proved a favourite among fans and despite his side’s lacklustre displays, he’s become a wanted man.

Several Championship clubs are said to be in the race for Lockyer, but QPR are in dire need of a centre-back – they’ve seen Grant Hall leave and join Middlesbrough since the end of the season, with Toni Leistner expected to depart as well.

That leaves just Conor Masterson and Yoann Barbet as the club’s sole centre-backs, so Mark Warburton is understandably looking at a new addition this month.

Plenty of QPR fans reacted to the rumours, and here’s what they’re saying:


