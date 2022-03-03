“Not too concerned at the moment” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit gives verdict on latest Brennan Johnson news update

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham has claimed that the club’s league status will greatly impact Brennan Johnson’s contract situation.

The club are currently battling for promotion to the Premier League against several other teams.

Steve Cooper’s side have climbed to ninth in the table, with only a three point gap to the top six.

But Oldham believes the club will need to secure promotion if they want to keep Johnson beyond the end of the season.

Oldham hopes that Johnson will sign a new contract with the club, but isn’t fussed that he has recently held off on talks with the club due to his recent performances.

“I’m not too concerned at the moment that Johnson’s not signed a new deal,” Oldham told Football League World.

“He’s doing well, he’s doing his utmost to get Forest into the Premier League.

“I think a lot will depend on what league Forest are in next season and if Johnson can help us get there, I think we’re in a great position to sign him another real asset to ensure we give it a real go and maintain survival.

“Should we not get promoted, I’d expect Johnson to go.

“It’d be great if he did sign because, in reality, it would put a few more million on his transfer fee and give us a better chance of reinvesting that on quality players for a promotion push next season.”

It was reported that the player had pulled out of contract talks with the club with a view to waiting until the Summer.

The club would like to tie down one of their most prized assets to a longer term deal as his current contract expires in 2023.

Brentford had an £18 million offer rejected by Forest in January, and they are only one of several Premier League clubs who showed an interest in signing the forward.

The Verdict

If Forest can achieve promotion then it is likely that Johnson will stay with the club as they attempt to maintain their position in the top flight.

But it will be much more difficult to convince him to sign a new deal if they remain a Championship club.

While it is likely that the club would cash-in on Johnson in the Summer if they fail to earn promotion, the Reds could also keep him for the final year of his contract and give promotion another push.

That would risk losing Johnson on a free transfer but if promotion is earned at the end of the 2022/23 season then perhaps he could be persuaded to stay.