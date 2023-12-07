Highlights Middlesbrough is interested in signing Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United on loan in January to strengthen their defense.

Cresswell is frustrated with his lack of game time at Leeds and may look for a January exit.

Leeds would prefer not to send Cresswell to a potential promotion rival, but a loan move may be necessary for his development.

Middlesbrough have shown an interest in signing Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window.

The defender is out of favour at Elland Road, having made just four appearances in the league so far under Daniel Farke.

According to The Sun, Boro are keen to bring the centre-back to the Riverside for the second half of the campaign as part of a loan agreement.

Michael Carrick’s side is currently struggling with a number of defensive injuries, meaning a new addition is needed in the winter window to strengthen their options at the back.

However, it remains to be seen whether Leeds would be willing to improve a potential promotion rival’s first team squad.

Would Charlie Cresswell be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Carlton Palmer believes a lack of first team opportunities means Leeds should look to sanction a loan in January to aid the player’s development.

However, the former midfielder is unsure whether Middlesbrough would be the wisest choice for the Yorkshire outfit given the current state of the race for a play-off place.

“Charlie Cresswell is becoming increasingly frustrated at his lack of game time at Leeds United and may look to a January exit from Elland Road,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Leeds would not be keen on Cresswell leaving to go to a club that is a potential rival.

“Middlesbrough amongst other clubs are keen to acquire his services.

“Cresswell penned a new deal for Leeds in the summer, tying him down to the club until the summer of 2027.

“Cresswell spent last season on loan at Millwall and it seems he's set to go out on loan again in January.

“Leeds are going well in the league this season, and that has restricted his opportunity with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon the preferred duo at centre-back.

“Leeds won't want any disharmony in the camp and won't want to hold Cresswell back so will allow him to go out and loan, just not to a rival club and you would imagine there would be a 24-hour immediate recall clause.”

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Carrick’s side will be aiming to secure another top six finish, having come fourth in the standings in the previous campaign.

The gap to Leeds United is now 11 points after a 3-2 loss at Elland Road last weekend.

Next up for the Teesside outfit is a clash at home to Ipswich Town on 9 December.

Should Leeds United agree to a loan deal with Middlesbrough for Charlie Cresswell?

Cresswell’s development is being held back by being on the bench at Leeds, so a loan move in January makes a lot of sense.

Boro need defensive reinforcement given the injuries they’ve sustained in recent weeks, with Darragh Lenihan, Tommy Smith and Dael Fry all out of action.

Leeds have already loaned Sam Greenwood to Middlesbrough, so may be wary of giving them another young player.

Much may depend on who else shows an interest in the player this winter, but if no other offers arrive then the Whites should allow the deal to go through.