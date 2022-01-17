‘Not thrilled with this’, ‘Baffles me’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as player deal confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Alex Hunt has joined Oldham Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

.@__alexhuntt has joined @OfficialOAFC on loan until the end of the season. #swfc Good luck, Alex! 🦉 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 17, 2022

The midfielder is highly-rated at Hillsborough but he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by in recent years, which is why he was sent to non-league Grimsby Town for the first part of the campaign, where he impressed.

The Owls decided to bring Hunt back to send him to a Football League side, and he signed a new contract with the club before a switch to the Latics was announced today.

It’s fair to say most Wednesday fans were not too impressed with decision to loan Hunt to Oldham as they are currently bottom of the fourth tier, with many feeling that he was capable of playing for a side higher up the table, or at least a more attacking side given his qualities.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from some of the support on Twitter…

Baffles me this move🤣absolute mess of a club Oldham https://t.co/g6k96hdoBY — Kyle Talbot (@KyleTalbot7) January 17, 2022

Surely we could have sent him to a club in a better position than Oldham are in #swfc https://t.co/uKT0zNYVi8 — WEDNESDAY RETRO (@WednesdayRetro) January 17, 2022

surely he would’ve been better off staying at grimsby no? https://t.co/ax8IBlSEZ3 — N (@nathanswfc04_2) January 17, 2022

Happy that the club are at last trying to manage young players development now instead of them just rotting in 23s football. Go and enjoy playing mans efl football young man. Good luck — Steven Wilkinson (@swilko84) January 17, 2022

Not thrilled with this move.

Young lad going to a poor side getting steam rolled every week 🤨 — Warren (@Warren1867) January 17, 2022

Surely their was someone better for him to go to with their club being In some mess at the moment — Reece Skelton (@ReeceSkelton7) January 17, 2022

Can only do him good. Gets important game time and experience — Tony Chambers (@tonyowlsfan) January 17, 2022