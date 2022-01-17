Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not thrilled with this’, ‘Baffles me’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as player deal confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Alex Hunt has joined Oldham Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

The midfielder is highly-rated at Hillsborough but he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by in recent years, which is why he was sent to non-league Grimsby Town for the first part of the campaign, where he impressed.

The Owls decided to bring Hunt back to send him to a Football League side, and he signed a new contract with the club before a switch to the Latics was announced today.

It’s fair to say most Wednesday fans were not too impressed with decision to loan Hunt to Oldham as they are currently bottom of the fourth tier, with many feeling that he was capable of playing for a side higher up the table, or at least a more attacking side given his qualities.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from some of the support on Twitter…


