‘Not this again’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging links with Fulham player

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald, according to Football Insider.

Chris Hughton will be keen to add a new midfielder to his squad before Monday’s transfer deadline, amid recent injury troubles.

Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Harry Arter are all missing at the moment due to injury, with James Garner set to come in on loan from Manchester United.

The Reds recently missed out on the signing of AFC Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling, too, with the 30-year-old rejecting a move to the City Ground earlier this week.

According to Football Insider, Forest have now turned their attention to Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald.

McDonald – who made 18 appearances for Fulham last season – is yet to make an appearance for the Cottagers in any competition this term.

The 32-year-old is said to be exploring his options, with a host of Championship sides claimed to be interested in taking him on loan.

Forest have been linked with the Scottish midfielder in the past, and at the age of 32, his time at Craven Cottage looks to be coming to an end.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the potential arrival of the experienced McDonald on Trentside…

Good ones? 3 please. — Jack_Seasons (@JackSeasons) January 30, 2021

Feels like this might be the 58th time we’ve been linked him 🤷‍♂️ #NFFC https://t.co/cHKwVvcq4c — Andrew Brookes (@andrewbrookes84) January 30, 2021

Exciting young prospect. Hope this one gets over the line 🤞🏼 https://t.co/Tyt4bSFSKD — Tiger King (@Ekewaka11) January 30, 2021

Not sure I'm buying this one – Almost feels like links are being made to every 30+ year old CM who has been promoted from the championship. We'll be in for Grant Leadbitter next 😂#NFFC https://t.co/UefYQKaSR8 — Liam Henshaw (@HenshawAnalysis) January 30, 2021

Not this again 🤣 https://t.co/QpYi7vqBzY — Jake Foster (@jakefoster935) January 30, 2021

Again ! — Kitchen Table Mathematics JVT (@notnek73) January 30, 2021

Someone’s agent is working hard👀 don’t believe this for one minute #nffc https://t.co/5YPhu6T266 — TalkForest (@TalkForest1) January 30, 2021