Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has admitted that he may have wound Leeds United fans up in the past, but he insists he has no problems with the ‘huge club’ ahead of their crucial game on Friday night.

Whilst it’s not the biggest fixture for either Yorkshire club, the clubs have had some big battles over the years, which included when the Blades beat Leeds to promotion in the 2018/19 season.

After that, Wilder described Adam Forshaw and Patrick Bamford as muppets, and he was also critical of the Whites this summer after they attempted to sign Gustavo Hamer, just weeks after Jayden Bogle had made the switch to Elland Road.

Chris Wilder clarifies Leeds United stance

That will add more spice to this game, but Wilder explained to the club’s media ahead of the trip to Leeds that he has no problem with the club.

“I know there’s a bit of pantomime in terms of what I said over [the 18/19 promotion] period. Maybe not the wisest words when you’ve just got promoted and you’re four hours into the celebrations.

“They’ll hold that against me personally but it’s not an issue for me, I respect and know what a huge club that is and what a massive challenge we’ve got on our hands on Friday night.”

Related Exclusive: Brian Deane on Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Willy Gnonto and more FLW spoke exclusively to Brian Deane via Champions League Odds to get his thoughts on all things Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Leeds United vs Sheffield United should be a feisty clash

As mentioned, this isn’t the biggest game out there for either club, but it’s fair to say that they don’t get on, and Wilder has annoyed the Leeds fans in the past.

Therefore, he is sure to get some abuse on the sidelines, but he will be aware of that, and he will no doubt take it in the right spirit and give some back, as long as it doesn’t cross the line.

You’re always going to get a rivalry when you’re close in location, but also when the two teams are competing for the same prize, which was the case previously as Sheffield United won promotion ahead of Leeds.

Now, they’re in a similar position, and even though it’s early days, you would expect the pair to be in the mix for a top two finish once more come May, so that just adds another edge to the game.

Leeds United and Sheffield United can lay down a promotion marker

You can be sure that Daniel Farke and Wilder will only be focused on the game, and, as outlined above, it’s a big one in this promotion battle, even if it’s just the tenth fixture of the campaign.

Sheffield United have been strong defensively this season, and their success is built on a solid unit, but that will be tested a lot against a Leeds side that boast some excellent attacking options.

Championship Table - As Of October 17, 2024 Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

On paper, it could be a pretty even contest, but the Whites will start as favourites due to having home advantage, and that’s something they will look to capitalise on.

Leeds sit three points behind the Blades, but they will go ahead of them and into second position on Friday night if they pick up all three points.