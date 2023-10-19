Highlights Wayne Rooney denies reports of his high salary at Birmingham City, stating that money was not a factor in his decision to join the club.

Wayne Rooney insists reports he is on nearly £30,000 a week at Birmingham City are false, as he stated that money was not a factor in his decision to join the club.

Wayne Rooney clarifies Birmingham City wage claim

It has been a hectic international break for Blues, with the hierarchy making the decision to sack John Eustace, despite the team winning their past two games and sitting in the top six.

It became apparent very quickly that Rooney was going to succeed Eustace, and his appointment was announced days later.

Since then, there has been a lot of talk about Rooney’s arrival, and it has been claimed that the England legend is on over 3x the salary that Eustace commanded, which works out to around £1.5m a year.

Yet, speaking to Birmingham Live, the 37-year-old explained why he isn’t motivated by money, but he also revealed the suggested figures were wrong.

“Sometimes it’s not always the truth, which we have seen many times. And that certainly is not the truth in terms of the salary, but also in terms of me being at this football club. As I stated last week, I really liked the way the club looked to move forward. It matched where I feel I am in my career and how I want to move forward. I really want to bring Birmingham City back into the Premier League.

“In fact, money didn’t even cross my mind when negotiating my contract. There are certain things you ask for - i.e. coaches or different things around the training ground. There are things you ask for, but money didn’t cross my mind.”

Why did Wayne Rooney join Birmingham?

You are inclined to believe Rooney here, as, given the playing career he had, it’s fair to say he won’t be short of money, so he’s not going to be desperately searching for jobs.

Given that wealth, he’s clearly involved in coaching because he has a passion for the game, and, after a difficult time with DC United, he will be keen to enhance his reputation.

The new owners at St. Andrew’s have changed things dramatically at the club, with Blues now a side on the up, and it makes sense that Rooney wants to be the figurehead to lead the club's revival.

Given his comments, the new boss will expect backing and support in the New Year, so there are interesting times ahead for Birmingham.

What’s next for Birmingham City?

But, all that can wait for now, as Rooney has to spend the next ten weeks or so working with the current squad, and it’s about building on the fine job that Eustace did.

So, that’s the only focus for the boss, and he is set for a very difficult first game this weekend, as Blues make the trip up north to take on Middlesbrough.

Boro, managed by Rooney’s former United teammate Michael Carrick, have won four games on the bounce after a poor start, although they are still only 16th in the table.