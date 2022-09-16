“Not the right destination” – Sheffield United eyeing move for 32-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are one of several sides interested in striking a deal for former England international Fabian Delph, Football League World understands.

The Blades currently have John Fleck out of action and could potentially benefit from bringing a defensive-minded midfielder in, though it remains to be seen whether they have the funds needed to lure the 32-year-old to Bramall Lane.

They aren’t the only side believed to be interested in him though, with Middlesbrough, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Scottish Premiership club Rangers also weighing up a move for the ex-Manchester City man.

The midfielder, who can also operate at left-back, has been a free agent since he was released from Everton earlier this summer following an unsuccessful spell at Goodison Park.

His time there was disrupted by injury concerns – but Paul Heckingbottom could potentially provide him with another lifeline if they pursue this move – as they look to have as much depth as possible in their hunt for promotion.

Ahead of this potential move, we asked three of our writers at FLW whether they believe this is a good potential move for the Blades.

Billy Mulley

Delph at Championship level has the promise to be an excellent addition, but when considering the strength in depth when it comes to Sheffield United’s midfield options, Bramall Lane, for me, is not the right destination.

Ultimately, the left-footed midfielder possesses the quality to thrive in the Championship but there are several clubs involved in his pursuit that would benefit from his services more.

Of course, driving competition levels could help Sheffield United sustain this positive start to the new campaign, whilst his experience would prove to be invaluable.

I like Delph and I’d like to see him in the second tier but I want to see him at a club where regular game time can be guaranteed.

Ben Wignall

Depending on how long John Fleck is expected to be out for with his leg fracture could determine whether or not Paul Heckingbottom sees fit to add a free agent.

Compared to other positions on the pitch, Sheffield United seem pretty covered in the engine room, although Ben Osborn is another one out injured right now which limits options.

Like Fleck and Osborn, Delph is left-footed so would add some considerable balance to United’s midfield, but there’s an argument to be had that they are going so well right now that they do not need another body to add to the competition.

Having not played much in recent years due to injuries and fitness concerns, Delph’s days as a Premier League player are probably done, and the top end of the Championship is more his level.

With the way things are going though at Bramall Lane, I can’t see Delph getting much game-time, so it’s perhaps one to steer clear of.

Adam Jones

With Fleck out of action, this is a gamble probably worth taking if he isn’t on an astronomical wage – but they shouldn’t be looking to pay over the odds to lure him to South Yorkshire.

Considering he used to play for Leeds United and was born in the county, it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in either and this will be important considering he’s coming in mid-season.

It’s just a shame he’s a left-footer – because he can operate at full-back and may have been a decent option to have on the other side if he was right-footed considering the lack of options they have in this area.

If they did want to recruit another central midfielder though – they are limited in their options and could do a lot worse than call upon a player that has plenty of Premier League experience under their belt.