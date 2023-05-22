Garry Monk has emerged as a contender to take on the managerial vacancy at Reading.

According to Darren Witcoop, the former Sheffield Wednesday boss is interested in taking charge of the Royals for next season.

Reading suffered relegation from the Championship at the hands of Paul Ince and Noel Hunt.

Who will be the next Reading manager?

Following the decision to dismiss Ince in April, Hunt took charge until the end of the campaign but he was unable to steer the team clear of the bottom three.

Carlton Palmer is unconvinced by the possibility of the League One side hiring Monk as its next manager.

The former midfielder has claimed that Monk needs to rebuild his career elsewhere before getting a position like Reading.

He has highlighted the poor stint with the Owls as having had a lasting damage on his reputation, in particular due to how poorly he handled the squad during his brief time at Hillsborough.

The 57-year-old has urged Reading to avoid the potential hiring of Monk, casting doubt over his ability to lead the team to a promotion charge next season.

“Garry Monk is reportedly interested in the Reading job, I think this is not the right appointment at this time for Reading,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Garry Monk needs to get a job and prove his managerial credentials all over again.

“Reading need an experienced manager who can help them mount a promotion charge next season.

“Monk’s previous job at Sheffield Wednesday was a disaster.

“His man management skills were questioned, freezing out several senior players and they lacked a clear identity and style of play.”

Reading were handed a six-point deduction penalty last season, which ultimately played a significant role in their relegation.

The team finished 22nd in the Championship, five points adrift of QPR in 21st.

The Royals have dropped into the third tier for the first time since 2002 as a result.

Would Garry Monk be a good managerial appointment at Reading?

It’s hard to argue against Palmer’s strong verdict against Monk.

The former defender is now three years away from the game having tarnished his reputation during his time with Wednesday.

His last few managerial stints have not gone well either, meaning he would be a very risky appointment for Reading.

Given some of the other names floating around as potential appointments, Reading would do well to steer clear of bringing Monk into the fold.