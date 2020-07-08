‘Not the news we wanted’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans rue false dawn on the back of off-field update

Sheffield Wednesday are trying to focus on the remaining five games of the Championship season, but there’s a huge dark cloud hanging over the club.

The EFL have a misconduct charge hanging over Wednesday with regard to the sale of Hillsborough to owner Dejphon Chansiri, which was included in the 2018 accounts.

A potential point deduction has been mooted, but there’s confidence at Hillsborough that Wednesday will see a successful outcome. However, there have been no significant developments.

Another off-field battle has been that over the WAWAW (We’re All Wednesday Aren’t We) trademark, with Yorkshire Live confirming that the Owls have won that particular legal case.

However, as news of this development spilled onto Twitter, there were a sea of Wednesday fans disappointed.

The news itself is positive, but as they read news about an encouraging outcome with regard to a legal dispute, they thought it was in regard to the serious EFL matter.

Many fans moved to react to this news, with some feeling mislead by the false dawn…

Wrong legal dispute to be talking about right now — Olly Scott (@olly13x) July 7, 2020

"Understand Wednesday have won their legal dispute….. over the WAWAW trademark" pic.twitter.com/iPPrVu9M5E — Peter A. Løhmann (@ploehmann) July 7, 2020

Dom you got an entire fan base singing for joy there for all of 10 seconds please don't do it again. Lol. — Jonathan (@Jonathan_1867) July 7, 2020

WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT — Will Lowley (@LowleyW) July 7, 2020

wrong time to tweet this — Danny🦉 (@Dannyswfc_) July 7, 2020

Mint I can finally sleep at night — Liam (@RocheySwfc) July 7, 2020

I have to say you started off so well and then just let us all down big time with the ending of the tweet 😂 — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) July 7, 2020

That’s not the news we wanted, but it’s great news I suppose — Logan (@JaniSWFC) July 7, 2020

Your a bad man Dom — Joshua Hopkinson (@joshkhopkinson) July 7, 2020

Great we can all sleep easy at night now!!! — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) July 7, 2020