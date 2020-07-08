Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Not the news we wanted’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans rue false dawn on the back of off-field update

Sheffield Wednesday are trying to focus on the remaining five games of the Championship season, but there’s a huge dark cloud hanging over the club.  

The EFL have a misconduct charge hanging over Wednesday with regard to the sale of Hillsborough to owner Dejphon Chansiri, which was included in the 2018 accounts.

A potential point deduction has been mooted, but there’s confidence at Hillsborough that Wednesday will see a successful outcome. However, there have been no significant developments.

Another off-field battle has been that over the WAWAW (We’re All Wednesday Aren’t We) trademark, with Yorkshire Live confirming that the Owls have won that particular legal case.

However, as news of this development spilled onto Twitter, there were a sea of Wednesday fans disappointed.

The news itself is positive, but as they read news about an encouraging outcome with regard to a legal dispute, they thought it was in regard to the serious EFL matter.

Many fans moved to react to this news, with some feeling mislead by the false dawn…


