“Not the most glamorous of signings” – Watford eyeing 27-year-old EFL goalscorer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Peterborough United‘s Jonson Clarke-Harris is a potential transfer target for Watford this summer, it has emerged.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Hornets are targeting the 27-year-old to lead their promotion bid next season.

The striker scored 12 goals in the Championship last campaign in a struggling Posh side that ended the campaign suffering relegation.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW whether or not Clarke-Harris would be a good addition to the Hornets.

Ned Holmes

There was always going to be interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer after Peterborough United’s relegation and he could prove a smart pickup for Watford.

He’s a consistent EFL goalscorer and with some of the attacking players in Rob Edwards’ squad, could really thrive were he to move to the Hornets.

It’s not the most glamorous of signings but he’s a striker that’s happy to do the dirty work and that knows the division well.

That could make him a really useful addition as Watford look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Can you remember how much Watford paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 CRAIG DAWSON 5 MILLION 10 MILLION

Adam Jones

He could be a good squad option to have – but he certainly shouldn’t be coming in as a replacement for Emmanuel Dennis.

You just feel that would place too much pressure on the Peterborough forward’s shoulders at this stage and considering he wasn’t the most prolific in the Championship last season, it wouldn’t be worth spending too much money on him.

At 27, there are probably better long-term options out there despite how lethal he was in front of goal during the 2020/21 campaign.

If they can negotiate a cut-price deal for him, it may be worth giving him a shot, but he shouldn’t be at the top of their priority list at this stage despite still establishing himself as a big presence up front against many second-tier sides last term.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Clarke-Harris could potentially be a good signing for Watford this summer, but it largely depends on the price.

The 27-year-old finished last campaign well enough to suggest he can be a goalscorer at this level, but he certainly isn’t the proven prolific Championship player that Joel Piroe is, for example.

The Hornets certainly need additions in the striking department, though.

Joao Pedro and Vakoun Bayo are their only options there at present and so at least one more player, most likely two, is needed in the department.

Given that he is homegrown, too, something we know Watford are having to be wary of due to the EFL’s homegrown rules, Clarke-Harris may not be the worst addition at Vicarage Road this summer, providing the Hornets only have to pay a modest fee for his services.