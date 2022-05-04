“Not the most exciting” – Barnsley fan pundit gives his verdict on potential appointment of 50-year-old as manager

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Barnsley’s relegation to League One, manager Poya Asbaghi was dismissed from his role with the results being too poor.

Now managerless, the Tykes are looking ahead to next season and thinking about who to appoint in order to give the side the best chance of gaining promotion back to the Championship.

However, there will be a lot of work to do over summer, not only to strengthen the team but also to reform the mentality within the dressing room and create a winning atmosphere.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Barnsley are considering Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink as a potential option to become their new manager so we asked FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall if he would be happy with this appointment: “I would never write a manager off before he’s stepped in the building and I think Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink would definitely be a decent appointment.

“He’s not going to be the exciting appointment that fans would want but he’s done an okay job at Burton, won just about the same as he’s lost so he knows the league as well, he does understand what League One’s about and that’s something Barnsley fans have been crying out for.

“So I think he would definitely be a steady appointment, not your blow your socks off exciting appointment.

“But then again, if he comes in, starts winning consecutive games, gets a team that can fight and win matches then he’ll quickly become very popular at Oakwell.

“So if he’s up for the challenge and Barnsley decide to appoint him, he’ll have the full backing of the Barnsley fans to start with and then it’s just a big task to try and turn this situation around and get us back to a winning team with a winning mentality because it has been a horrible season.

“So yeah, not the most exciting, not my first choice, but he’d have my full backing if he does get the job.”

The Verdict:

Joe sums up this appoint rather well with the word steady.

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink could come in and steady the ship after what has been a big year for Barnsley with relegation from the Championship.

However, you must question whether he will have enough in him to take them to the next level.

As Joe says, he has the experience in League One which will be a massive boost, however, he hasn’t reached the top half of the table this year so you question if he’d be able to do so with Barnsley.

There are certainly worse appointments and Floyd-Hasselbaink definitely has the ability to come in and do a decent job.

However, he may cause Barnsley fans to reign in their expectations slightly.