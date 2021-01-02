‘Not the man for the job’, ‘Maybe what’s needed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans assess one man’s position after Derby win

Sheffield Wednesday moved out of the bottom three with a narrow win over Derby County last night and many fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on interim boss Neil Thompson.

The Rams dominated before the break at Hillsborough but were not clinical enough and Wednesday made them pay in the second half when Callum Paterson nodded his side ahead from a free-kick in the 61st minute.

Derby pressed for an equaliser but the hosts held on to claim back-to-back wins for the first time in 2020/21.

The Owls have won both their games since Tony Pulis’ 45-day tenure came to an end at the start of the week, with Thompson clearly having an impact since taking temporary charge.

The 57-year-old has been at the Yorkshire club since 2011 and was the assistant of both Gary Megson and Dave Jones before taking up a role in the academy.

The Hillsborough faithful have been understandably impressed by the way the caretaker manager has started and it seems he’s a popular figure already.

Many supporters have taken to Twitter after last night’s triumph to assess his position and discuss whether he’s the right man to take charge permanently.

Read their reaction here:

PAUL COOK for me.

However Thompson done a great job.

I just know first time it gos Wrong fans would say we need a Proper Manager

SWFC — Mark Pitsmoor OWL (@Markmoorhouse2) January 1, 2021

Thompson reminds me of Stuart Gray, under Gray we didn’t always play good football but we were hard to beat. Its maybe what’s needed. — Jonathan (@Jonathan_1867) January 1, 2021

Don’t want to be negative after 2 wins but come on gents. We were very very lucky in both games to come away with any points, play like we did over course of a season we don’t win many. It was poor finishing that stopped us losing. Take the wins but Thompson isn’t the man. — S (@sweds1867) January 2, 2021

Give me one reason why Neil Thompson should not be given the job. Or, more pertinently, why someone like the German Bat-Fink, Poyet, or the Cowley Bros, should be given the job? Not exactly like we need a tactical mastermind (Mourinho/Pep style) to compete with Barca/Real, is it? — SAD OWL (@kent_owl) January 1, 2021

Stick with him, doesn’t sound like we’ll be going shopping anyway — Matt Thompson (@MattTho49424647) January 2, 2021

It’s hard with the transfer window coming up if you can get In the permanent manager quickly and he can still have time to get players in and out that he wants then go for it if not I’d let Thompson handle it — Travis (@Aussportsfan6) January 2, 2021

Massive result, @LiamShawww deffo mom BUT Neil Thompson’s not the man for the job, sorry, we were all over the show 🦉🔵⚪️ #swfc — Andy West (@FredWest14) January 1, 2021