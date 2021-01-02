Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Not the man for the job’, ‘Maybe what’s needed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans assess one man’s position after Derby win

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday moved out of the bottom three with a narrow win over Derby County last night and many fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on interim boss Neil Thompson. 

The Rams dominated before the break at Hillsborough but were not clinical enough and Wednesday made them pay in the second half when Callum Paterson nodded his side ahead from a free-kick in the 61st minute.

Derby pressed for an equaliser but the hosts held on to claim back-to-back wins for the first time in 2020/21.

The Owls have won both their games since Tony Pulis’ 45-day tenure came to an end at the start of the week, with Thompson clearly having an impact since taking temporary charge.

The 57-year-old has been at the Yorkshire club since 2011 and was the assistant of both Gary Megson and Dave Jones before taking up a role in the academy.

The Hillsborough faithful have been understandably impressed by the way the caretaker manager has started and it seems he’s a popular figure already.

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year was the club founded?

Many supporters have taken to Twitter after last night’s triumph to assess his position and discuss whether he’s the right man to take charge permanently.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not the man for the job’, ‘Maybe what’s needed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans assess one man’s position after Derby win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: