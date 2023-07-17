Carlton Palmer is concerned and worried about Sheffield Wednesday’s lack of transfer activity a month into the window.

The Owls sealed their return to the Championship last season after a spell in League One.

Heading into the new campaign, there was a sense of optimism and belief around the club, but that soon took a hit as it was announced that Darren Moore had left the club on mutual terms.

That meant the Yorkshire outfit were looking for a new manager just as the club was about to return for pre-season.

The search led them to former Watford boss Xisco Munoz, and the Spaniard will have the task of keeping the club in the second tier.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

It could be said that Wednesday are a couple of weeks behind the rest of the Championship teams, as their change of manager has pushed everything back for them.

The club has only made one signing this summer, and that is Reece James from Blackpool. While the club has let several players move on that were part of the first team last season.

It seems that the club is very active in their pursuit of players, as they have been linked with several players in the past few days.

Goalkeeper Axel Werner is one player the Owls have been linked with in recent days, the Argentine is a free agent after leaving Spanish side Elche last month and Munoz has refused to rule out a move for the shotstopper.

While Wednesday are also reportedly interested in a deal for Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara. The midfielder is expected to leave Portman Road on loan this summer and the Owls are very much keen on a deal.

Lastly, the Owls have also emerged as a possible destination for free agent striker Andrew Dallas. The 23-year-old left Solihull Moors on the expiration of his contract and now has interest from the Owls as well as teams from League One.

The club seem to be interested in players, but at this moment in time they have only managed to get one agreement over the line.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on lack of transfer activity for Sheffield Wednesday

Here at Football League World, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on the lack of transfer movement from his old side Sheffield Wednesday and if this is a concern for him.

He told FLW: “It is concerning and worrying that a month into the transfer window there's been very, very little movement from Sheffield Wednesday in the transfer market.

“The lateness of losing the manager would not have helped matters, but Xisco the new manager will be hoping to make some new signings and make them quickly with the first league game quickly approaching on the 4th of August.

“It's certainly not ideal because you want to get the players in, you want to be working with the players, and you want to get your shape going, you want to get your formation going your organisation going, so it's certainly not the ideal situation.”