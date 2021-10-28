‘Not the ideal candidate’ – Manchester United legend expresses interest in Cardiff City role: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has expressed an interest in the vacant managerial role at Cardiff City, as per a report from Wales Online.

The Bluebirds are currently looking for a new manager after suffering an eighth consecutive on Saturday afternoon, which left the club just two points clear of the Championship relegation zone, and prompted the sacking of Mick McCarthy.

According to this latest update, Butt has now expressed an interest in taking over the position in the Welsh capital.

The former England international has never previously taken on a role in first-team management, and has been out of work since leaving his role with Manchester United’s academy back in March.

So would Butt be a good potential appointment to take over from McCarthy at Cardiff City?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

George Dagless

I think it’s worth consideration.

Butt has been highly rated and respected for his work at Manchester United away from the senior side and there are some who even suggested that he should have taken over at the club before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

I’m not shocked to hear he fancies a crack at the game with a senior side now, and I do think he could be a hit at the right club.

Cardiff would present a big task for him in terms of needing to turn it around quickly but there is a squad there that’s good enough to pull away from safety without doubt and perhaps his new ideas and approach would go down well with the Bluebirds’ players.

A risk in a sense because he hasn’t got bundles of experience but then managers need a break at some point and I do think he’s a better option than some of those being linked in fairness.

Billy Mulley

He would not be on the top of my list but certainly is in with a shout.

Nicky Butt needs to be the top man at a club soon, but I am not entirely sure that this is the right opportunity for him.

Cardiff are declining at the moment, and for me, Butt would be a big gamble when there are other candidates that are suited for the job.

A young and progressive manager is wanted by a lot of Cardiff fans, but the problem with that is the personnel that they have.

For me, they need to find a manager who is willing to be adaptable to the demands of the Championship, and adaptable to their playing style.

Players like Aden Flint and Will Vaulks would struggle to play within a side who sees lots of the ball, but there are talented youngsters coming through the club who could certainly benefit from that kind of style.

Butt is not the ideal candidate, but I can definitely see why, to some extent, that he is keen on the role.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be a very interesting appointment for Cardiff to make with Nicky Butt a name that everyone is familiar with from his successful playing career with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United. During which time he managed to win multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Since retiring from the game Butt has gained invaluable coaching experience within Manchester United’s youth team set up and he will have a lot of connections to Old Trafford that might come in handy for the Bluebirds in terms of recruiting young talented loanees.

Considering Cardiff’s current financial difficulties, the chance to have a coach who can help them potentially bring in some quality loan players might very useful.

Unlike some of the other less experienced coaches to have been linked with the Cardiff job, Butt has the reputation of being a quality footballer in his playing days and that brings with it a certain amount of instant respect from the playing squad.

However, Butts’ inexperience as a number one would make this a risky appointment, but Cardiff might need to take a gamble on a progressive coach to transform their style.