“Not the finished article” – Exclusive: Steven Schumacher delivers verdict on Plymouth Argyle 21-year-old

Bali Mumba has been one of the standout players in League One this season on loan at Plymouth Argyle from Norwich City.

The 21-year-old showed promise and naivety in equal measure at Peterborough United in the second half of last term but has displayed exciting potential in an attacking wing back role for Argyle.

The versatile youngster comes across very well in interviews and with his attitude on the pitch, suggesting that he has a positive impact on the training ground and day-to-day morale in the camp.

Mumba notched his fourth of the season with a superbly composed left footed finish in a 2-2 draw at Burton Albion at weekend and has also chipped in with seven league assists so far.

When asked what Mumba is like to work with and manage, Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Steven Schumacher exclusively told Football League World:

“He’s a great kid.

“He comes in everyday with a smile on his face, he’s a pleasure to coach, he’s not the finished article yet, he’s got a lot of work to do for him to go and play at the next level.

“But what he does give you is energy and enthusiasm, and when he gets on the pitch, he’s exciting to watch.

“Our fans have certainly taken to him, he’s produced some lovely goals for us that’ve been important, and he’s got a few assists as well.

“He’s really enjoying his loan spell from Norwich and we’re thankful to have him, as well as the other loan players that we’ve got.

“They’re all doing well; they’re all learning and getting good experience from their loan clubs.

“We’re really pleased to have them.”