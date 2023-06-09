Pundit Carlton Palmer does not believe Sheffield Wednesday should make a move to sign Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene this summer.

According to journalist Rob Staton, there is a "competitive market" for Ogbene this summer, with interest from "several teams" in the Championship, including newly-promoted sides Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town and from abroad.

What is the latest on Chiedozie Ogbene's Rotherham United future?

Ogbene is out of contract at the New York Stadium, but the club are keen to keep hold of the 26-year-old and manager Matt Taylor revealed the club will offer him the best deal possible.

"We’ll put our best offer in front of Chieo," Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser last month. "What a fantastic situation for him to be in. He’s got the security blanket of the best we can achieve, and I know he’s got suitors elsewhere in the higher echelons of professional football.

"Full credit to him, he fully deserves it."

The Republic of Ireland international attracted significant transfer interest in January, with Swansea City and Millwall both reportedly making bids, while Middlesbrough were also said to be keen.

Ogbene scored nine goals and registered four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions to help the Millers to Championship safety.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted that Wednesday need to add pace in the attacking areas this summer, but warned them against pursuing Ogbene, raising concerns about his Championship record.

"Sheffield Wednesday are reported to be interested in signing Rotherham striker Ogbene," Palmer said.

"Ogbene's contract runs out in June and, thus far, he has resisted any overtures to sign a new deal.

"The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 39 appearances in the Championship last season.

"He did say that his performances had dipped amid interest as he was coveted for a move away from Rotherham in January.

"He was being chased by a lot of clubs, but no move materialised.

"The Owls need to add some pace to their forward line next season, but Ogbene is not the answer for me, he struggles at Championship level to score goals."

Would Chiedozie Ogbene be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Ogbene would be an excellent addition for the Owls.

Palmer is right that Ogbene's form declined in the second of the season, while there would be question marks over whether he would fit in to Darren Moore's three at the back system which does not usually accommodate wingers.

But nine goals is an impressive return from the wide areas and, as Palmer points out, Wednesday desperately need to add pace to their team, so Ogbene could represent the perfect solution.

Ogbene is likely to have no shortage of suitors this summer, but if the Owls can convince him to make the move to Hillsborough, it would be a no-brainer for them to sign him on free transfer.