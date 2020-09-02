‘Not the answer’, ‘Holding us to ransom’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by latest transfer update

Wigan Athletic forward Josh Windass has reportedly been training at a facility in west Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday confident of signing him but it appears many Owls fans are frustrated by the update on the deal.

Windass spent the second half of last seasons on loan at Hillsborough and added some dynamism to Garry Monk’s forward line – scoring three times in nine appearances for the club.

It is understood that the Latics accepted a bid for the 26-year-old 11 days ago but the deal has been delayed by Wigan’s ongoing financial issues – having gone into administration last season.

According to a report from the Sheffield Star, Wednesday remain “very confident” of signing Windass and the attacker is keen to link up with the squad as soon as possible.

The report claims that he has been training on his own in a facility in west Yorkshire and is in good condition, meaning he could go right into the squad for the Owls’ EFL Cup clash with Walsall on the weekend if a deal is done quickly enough.

Monk is desperately short of forward options at the moment, with Jordan Rhodes the only striker in his senior squad.

The update on Windass’ arrival has drawn a frustrated reaction from Owls fans, with some annoyed about the deal itself and others concerned by the lack of other signings.

Read their reaction here:

40 goals lost from last season who's going to make that up , need more than Windass — Lee sheffield Owl #UK 🇬🇧 (@OwlSheffield) September 1, 2020

anything else on the transfer front @AlexMiller91 we need so much more than Windass. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) September 1, 2020

Bit worrying that it’s less than a week til season starts and we have 1 striker — Robert Harding (@Sponge0123) September 1, 2020

Training on his own because Chansiri is haggling over paying £450k in instalments!!! — David Wilson (@davidw3752) September 1, 2020

Oh god great 🙄 he isn’t good enough — Nic🦉🥅🏒 (@owlsteeler) September 2, 2020

He is not the answer — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) September 1, 2020

This is really dragging out — Adam Rhodes (@adamrhodess) September 1, 2020

Sounds like Wigan are holding us to ransom. — ً (@ERASEY0URS0CIAL) September 1, 2020