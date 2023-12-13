Highlights Scott Hogan identified as potential transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday to bolster attacking options in January.

Carlton Palmer believes Hogan is the wrong age profile and not impressive enough to take a risk on signing.

Wednesday needs new additions, particularly in attack, to avoid relegation, but a reasonably priced deal for Hogan could be a decent move if no alternatives are available.

Scott Hogan has been identified as a potential transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, the Owls could look to sign the Republic of Ireland international in the winter market as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Wednesday are struggling for goals in the Championship, so are likely to look for a new forward in the mid-season transfer window.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at St. Andrew’s under new manager Wayne Rooney, which means he could be available in the new year.

But it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed between all parties.

Palmer gives Hogan verdict

Carlton Palmer is not in favour of Sheffield Wednesday moving to sign the experienced forward.

The 58-year-old believes that Hogan is the wrong age profile for the Owls to be looking at, and that his previous goal scoring track record isn’t impressive enough to take a risk on signing him.

“It has been reported that Sheffield Wednesday are looking to recruit Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Scott was a regular under previous Birmingham manager John Eustace, but he has not featured under Wayne Rooney and, for me, he is too similar to Gregory and Smith.

“He is the wrong side of 30 and, at best, is a 10-goal a season man.

“Scott is on a big salary and, for me, I can’t believe this would be a player the manager would have identified.

“I know the January transfer window is a difficult market and you have to see what is available and for what money, but for me Scott is not the answer for the Owls’ front issue.

“Not the answer, for me.”

Scott Hogan goal contrbutions tally - Birmingham City Source: Fbref Goals Assists 2020-21 (33 appearances) 7 0 2021-22 (36 appearances) 10 1 2022-23 (37 appearances) 10 1 2023-24 (16 appearances) 1 1

Hogan has featured in recent weeks from the bench, with his last start for Birmingham coming on 21 October in a 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

The Blues have been struggling for form in recent weeks, with Rooney overseeing just one win in his nine games in charge of the Midlands outfit.

The forward could make the switch away from Birmingham in January in order to earn more consistent game time.

Hogan’s contract runs until the summer of 2024, meaning he could walk away from the club as a free agent at the end of this season if he is not sold in the new year.

Wednesday need attacking reinforcement

Wednesday will need new additions in January if they are to avoid relegation this season.

Danny Rohl’s side lacks firepower, so another forward is an obvious option for the Owls to look for in the winter window.

It is a difficult time to make signings in January as there is a real lack of value compared to the summer.

If the Yorkshire outfit can agree a reasonably priced deal then a short-term agreement with Hogan could be a decent move to boost their chances of survival, if no alternatives can be afforded.